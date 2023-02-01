SOC vs VLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Match 10

The 10th match of the ECS T10 Malta will see the Southern Crusaders squaring off against the Victoria Lions (SOC vs VLS) on Wednesday, February 1. The Marsa Sports Club in Malta will host this contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SOC vs VLS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season after a successful domestic tournament. The Southern Crusaders have various in-form players, while the Victoria Lions have a young squad bubbling with potential.

The Crusaders will certainly give it their all to win this match, but the Lions have a better team and are expected to secure victory in this encounter.

SOC vs VLS Match Details

The 10th match of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on February 1 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Southern Crusaders vs Victoria Lions, Match 10, ECS T10 Malta.

Date and Time: February 1, 2023, 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club looks good for the bowlers, but batsmen who are technically gifted will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams are likely to prefer to bat second on this fresh wicket.

The last match played on this pitch was between Msida Warriors CC and Marsa, where a total of 169 runs were scored for the loss of 10 wickets.

SOC vs VLS Form Guide

SOC - Will be playing their first match.

VLS - Will be playing their first match.

SOC vs VLS Probable Playing XI

SOC Playing XI

No injury updates for the Southern Crusaders heading into this match.

Heinrich Gericke, Angelo Delardon (c), Michael Goonetilleke, Eardley Chandiram, Jojo Thomas, Azwan Kamaleen, Affy Khan (wk), Shahin Hussain, Mahabub Rahman, Mithila Avishka, Zeshan Yousaf.

VLS Playing XI

No injury updates for the Victoria Lions ahead of this encounter.

Sujesh Appu (c), Aji Wilson, Pradeep Pushpangadan (wk), Adhith Rajan, Satish Kumar-III, Vimal Pillai, Nibu John, Jithin Jinesh, Sheril Peter, Varun Makkara, Rohan Rajan.

SOC vs VLS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Khan

A Khan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for your fantasy team for this match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play a key role for his team in this game.

P Pushpangadan is another good pick for you to consider having on your Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

M Goonetilleke

M Goonetilleke and B George are the two best batter picks for your SOC vs VLS Dream11 fantasy team. A John played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good option for you to consider adding to your team.

All-rounders

J Jinesh

S Hussain and J Jinesh are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team for this match. The duo are expected to bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs, thus maximizing their chances of grabbing plenty of points.

R Bastiansz is another good pick for your Dream11 team heading into this match.

Bowlers

I Kariyawasam

The top bowler picks for your SOC vs VLS Dream11 fantasy team are S Appu and I Kariyawasam. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs, which increases their chances of picking up wickets.

G Masih is another good option for you to consider adding to your Dream11 team.

SOC vs VLS match captain and vice-captain choices

A John

A John will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs, making him the safest pick for your SOC vs VLS Dream11 fantasy team's captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role for his team in this game.

M Goonetilleke

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Goonetilleke either your captain or vice-captain for this match. He will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match, making him a solid option for the captaincy of your grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for SOC vs VLS, Match 10

M Goonetilleke

B George

A John

J Jinesh

S Hussain

Southern Crusaders vs Victoria Lions Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them your SOC vs VLS Dream11 fantasy team's captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Southern Crusaders vs Victoria Lions Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Southern Crusaders vs Victoria Lions Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Khan.

Batters: B George, M Goonetilleke, A John.

All-rounders: S Hussain, J Jinesh, R Bastiansz, K Kumar, E Chandiram, A Madambillath.

Bowlers: I Kariyawasam.

Southern Crusaders vs Victoria Lions Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Southern Crusaders vs Victoria Lions Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Khan.

Batters: B George, A John, M Goonetilleke, A Devasia.

All-rounders: S Hussain, J Jinesh.

Bowlers: S Appu, G Masih, I Kariyawasam, L Senavirathna.

Poll : 0 votes