SOH vs NS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for MCA T10 Bash 2023 Match 5

Southern Hitters (SOH) will take on the Northern Strikers (NS) in the fifth match of the MCA T10 Bash 2023 at Bayuemas Oval Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, February 4.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SOH vs NS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

The Northern Strikers began their season by defeating the Thunderstorm Outlanders by 13 runs in their first game. Virandeep Singh and Amir Khan scored 53 and 46 runs, respectively, when asked to bat first. The Strikers are expected to lead their team to victory once again.

Meanwhile, the Southern Hitters have had a poor start to the tournament, losing two straight games. They'll be hoping for their first victory of the tournament.

SOH vs NS, Match Details

The fifth match of the MCA T10 Bash between Southern Hitters and Northern Strikers will be played on February 4, 2023, at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 07:00 am IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SOH vs NS, MCA T10 Bash

Date & Time: February 4, 2023, 07:00 am IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

SOH vs NS, Pitch Report

A competitive track awaits the two teams, with plenty of assistance available for the bowlers. Bowlers should be able to dominate the show thanks to good carry and uneven bounce off the surface. The spinners will be used in the middle overs.

SOH vs NS Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Southern Hitters: L-L

Northern Strikers: W

SOH vs NS Probable Playing XIs today

Southern Hitters Team/Injury News

No major updates.

Southern Hitters Probable Playing XI

Zubaidi Zulkifle, Syed Aziz (c), Nazril Rahman, Devin Sehar, Mohamad Asyraf Azmi Mohamed Aslam, Muhammad Wafiq, Anwar Rahman, Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Luqman, Muhammad Aiman Zaquan, Hairil Harisan (wk).

Northern Strikers Team/Injury News

No major updates.

Northern Strikers Probable Playing XI

Muhammad Amir Azim (c), Wan Muhammad (wk), Vijay Unni, Amir Khan, Sanjhey Subanantha, Aslam Khan Malik, Rahim Khan Malik, Mohammad Afig, Muhammad Khairullah, Rizwan Haider, Virandeep Singh.

Today's SOH vs NS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Virandeep Singh (60 runs in one game, S.R: 139.53)

Virandeep is a top-quality batter who can contribute crucial runs to his team. He is coming off a 60-run innings with a strike rate of 139.53 in his previous game and is expected to keep his form in the upcoming game.

Top Batter Pick

Nazril Rahman (23 runs in two games; Average: 11.50)

Nazril is technically a sound batter and is well-known for his ability to put on a great show with the bat. He has amassed 23 runs at an average of 11.50 in two games so far in the tournament.

Top All-rounder Pick

Syed Aziz (29 runs & two wickets in 2 games)

Syed Aziz is a reliable performer with both bat and the ball for his team. He has scored 29 runs and taken two wickets in two games. Aziz could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Muhammad Zarbani (Three wickets in 2 games)

Zarbani is his team's leading wicket-taker in the competition, with three wickets in two games. The conditions should suit Zarbani, who has been effective with the new ball. Given his form and pace, he is a must-have in your SOH vs NS Dream11 fantasy team.

SOH vs NS match captain and vice-captain choices

Akram Malek

Akram Malek is an experienced player on his team who has scored 12 runs and has taken two wickets in as many games. He is expected to deliver another stellar performance. That makes him the perfect captain's choice for today's outing.

Muhammad Anwar

Muhammad Anwar could contribute with both bat and the ball. He has two wickets in as many games this tournament, making him a suitable pick for the vice-captaincy of your fantasy team.

Five Must-picks for SOH vs NS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Muhammad Wafiq

Anwar Rahman

Sanjhey Subanantha

Aslam Khan Malik

Rahim Khan Malik

SOH vs NS match expert tips, Match 5th

A Rahman is a talented all-rounder who took two wickets against the Thunderstorm Outlanders in the previous game. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

SOH vs NS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-To-Head League

SOH vs NS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: V Singh.

Batters: N Rahman, Khan Malik, D Harendra.

All-rounders: S Aziz, Akram Malek, S Subanatha.

Bowlers: M Zarbani, M A Rahman, R Haider, R Khan Malik.

SOH vs NS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SOH vs NS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: V Singh.

Batters: N Rahman, Khan Malik.

All-rounders: S Aziz, Akram Malek, S Subanatha.

Bowlers: M Zarbani, M A Rahman, R Haider, R Khan Malik, V Unni.

Poll : 0 votes