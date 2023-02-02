SOH vs TO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for MCA T10 Bash 2023 Match 1

The Southern Hitters (SOH) will take on the Thunderstorm Outlanders (TO) in the first match of the MCA T10 Bash 2023 at Bayuemas Oval Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, February 2. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SOH vs TO Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

The MCA T10 Bash 2023 will kick-start the match between Southern Hitters and Thunderstorm Outlanders. Both teams will look to get their campaign off to a winning start. An exciting clash between the two teams can be expected.

SOH vs TO, Match Details

The first match of the MCA T10 Bash between Southern Hitters and Thunderstorm Outlanders will be played on February 2, 2023, at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 11.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SOH vs TO, MCA T10 Bash

Date & Time: February 2, 2023, 11.30 am IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

SOH vs TO, Pitch Report

The pitch will favor the batters. They will get the opportunity to play shots through the line and hence a high scoring game can be expected. The spinners and the slower bowlers can reap something out of the wicket as the game progresses.

SOH vs TO Form Guide

Southern Hitters: Will be playing their first match in the tournament

Thunderstorm Outlanders: Will be playing their first match in the tournament

SOH vs TO Probable Playing XIs today

Southern Hitters Team/Injury News

No major updates.

Southern Hitters Probable Playing XI

Mohammad Hakim Harisan (wk), Zubaidi Zulkifle, Syed Aziz, Muhammad Aiman-Zaquan, Saifullah Malik, Akram Malek, Sharvin Muniandy, Nazril Rahman, Mohammad Asyraf-Azmi Aslam, Muhammad-Wafiq-Irfan-Zarbani, and Muhammad Luqman Hakimi.

Thunderstorm Outlanders Team/Injury News

No major updates.

Thunderstorm Outlanders Probable Playing XI

Syed Rehmanatullah (wk), Muhammed Gulraiz, Prashant Pawar, Muhammad Irfan-Rana, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Raj Kumar Rajendran, Ariff Jamaluddin, Nallwarige Ashan Sheranga Fernando, Dilawar Abbas, Arslan Shabir-Sandhu, and Said Ismail Shah.

SOH vs TO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Syed Rehmanatullah

Syed Rehmanatullah will be opening the batting for his team. He can also be very useful behind the stumps. Rehmanatullah is the best-choice wicketkeeper for this match.

Batter

Zubaidi Zulkifle

Zubaidi Zulkifle bats in the top order and hence there is a chance that he will get enough deliveries to play a big knock. His ability to score quickly from the very beginning makes Zulkifle a very crucial pick for the match.

All-rounder

Ariff Jamaluddin

Ariff Jamaluddin has the ability to influence the match with both the bat and the ball. He can play the long handle from the very beginning and can also pick up some crucial wickets with the ball. This makes him a very important pick for the match.

Bowler

Muhammad-Wafiq-Irfan-Zarbani

Muhammad Zarbani can be a very difficult bowler to face as he bowls tight lines. He also has a good variation in his repertoire and can be a very essential pick in the match.

SOH vs TO match captain and vice-captain choices

Ariff Jamaluddin

Ariff Jamaluddin's ability to be useful with both the bat and the ball is going to be very crucial for the match. He could be a great choice for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Zubaidi Zulkifle

Zubaidi Zukifle is an attacking top order batter. He can be destructive at the top and can hence earn some vital points in fantasy contests.

Five Must-picks with player stats for SOH vs TO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Syed Rehmanatullah

Zubaidi Zulkifle

Ariff Jamaluddin

Muhammad-Waqif-Irfan-Zarbani

Sharvin Muniandy

SOH vs TO match expert tips

The pitch will be good for batting and hence we can expect a high scoring match. Keeping more players who can be influential with the bat will be a good option for the match.

SOH vs TO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-To-Head League

SOH vs TO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: S Rehmanatullah, M Hakim Harisan

Batters: Zubaidi Zulkifle, Syed Aziz, M Gulraiz, P Pawar

All-rounders: S Muniandy, A Jamaluddin

Bowlers: D Abbas, S Ismail Shah, M Asyraf-Azmi Aslam

