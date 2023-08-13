SOH vs WW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Super Series, Match 13

The 13th match of the MCA T20 Super Series will see Southern Hitters (SOH) squaring off against Western Warriors (WW) at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Sunday, August 13.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SOH vs WW Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Western Warriors have won five of their last six matches. Southern Hitters, on the other hand, have won four of their last six matches of the season.

Southern Hitters will give it their all to win the match, but Western Warriors are expected to win this encounter.

SOH vs WW Match Details

The 13th match of the MCA T20 Super Series will be played on August 13 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 7:30 AM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SOH vs WW, Match 13

Date and Time: 13th August 2023, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Northern Strikers and Southern Hitters, where a total of 358 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

SOH vs WW Form Guide

SOH - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

WW - Won 5 of their last 6 matches

SOH vs WW Probable Playing XI

SOH Playing XI

No injury updates

Syed Aziz (c & wk), Imad Khan, Vijay Unni, Hasnain Ahmed, Said Ismail Shah, Saleh Shadman, Zulamry Bin Mohdin, Haziq Haiqal-Bin-Idris, Rahim Khan Malik, Kishan Kumar Ananthan, Rizwan Haider, Usman Ali

WW Playing XI

No injury updates

Sidarth Karthik (wk), Z Hussain, Virandeep Singh (c), Anas Malik, Mohamad Aras Azmi, M Malek, Devin Harendra Sehar, Mohsan Idrees, Khizar Hayat Durrani, Pavandeep Singh, Sharveen Surendran

SOH vs WW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Aziz

S Aziz is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Karthik is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

I Khan

I Khan and M Idrees are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Z Bin Mohdin played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

V Singh

K Hayat and V Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Akram is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

V Unni

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are V Unni and P Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Haider is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SOH vs WW match captain and vice-captain choices

V Singh

V Singh will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 558 points in the last six matches.

V Unni

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make V Unni as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 643 points in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for SOH vs WW, Match 13

V Singh

K Hayat

V Unni

R Haider

M Akram

Southern Hitters vs Western Warriors Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Southern Hitters vs Western Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Aziz

Batters: I Khan

All-rounders: V Singh, M Akram, K Hayat, A Malik, H Ahmed

Bowlers: P Singh, V Unni, R Haider, R Khan Malik

Southern Hitters vs Western Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Aziz

Batters: I Khan

All-rounders: V Singh, M Akram, K Hayat, H Ahmed

Bowlers: P Singh, V Unni, R Haider, R Khan Malik, M Aras