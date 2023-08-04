SOH vs WW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Super Series, Match 1

Match 1 of the MCA T20 Super Series will see Southern Hitters (SOH) squaring off against Western Warriors (WW) at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen on Friday, August 4.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SOH vs WW Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season. Southern Hitters have various in-form and experienced players who can help them win this edition's MCA T20 tournament. Western Warriors will give it their all to win the match, but Southern Hitters are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SOH vs WW Match Details

Match 1 of the MCA T20 Super Series will be played on August 4 at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen. The game is set to take place at 7:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SOH vs WW, Match 1

Date and Time: August 4, 2023, 7:30 am IST

Venue: Stadiom Grundenmoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

SOH vs WW Form Guide

SOH - Will be playing their first match

WW - Will be playing their first match

SOH vs WW Probable Playing XI

SOH Playing XI

No injury updates

Ariff Jamaluddin, Raj Kumar Rajendran, Saleh Shadman (wk), Rizwan Haider, Syed Aziz, Muhammad Ashraf Azmi, Jinendra Muraly, A Shabir Sandhu, Arief Yusof, Anwar Rahman, Vijay Unni (c)

WW Playing XI

No injury updates

Sidarth Karthik, Virandeep Singh (c), D Patro, Anas Malik, M Malek, Mohamad Aras Azmi, Devin Harendra Sehar (wk), Mohsan Idrees, Pavandeep Singh, Sharveen Surendran, Khizar Hayat Durrani

SOH vs WW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Aziz

S Aziz is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Karthik is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

B Ahmed

Z Bin Mohdin and B Ahmed are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. I Khan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

V Singh

V Singh and A Malik are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. K Hayat is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

R Khan Malik

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Singh and R Khan Malik. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. V Unni is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SOH vs WW match captain and vice-captain choices

V Singh

V Singh will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

R Khan Malik

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make R Khan Malik the captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and is in top-notch form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for SOH vs WW, Match 1

R Khan Malik

V Singh

Z Bin Mohdin

S Aziz

A Malik

Southern Hitters vs Western Warriors Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Southern Hitters vs Western Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Aziz

Batters: B Ahmed, Z Bin Mohdin, I Khan

All-rounders: V Singh, A Malik, M Ashraf, K Hayat

Bowlers: R Khan Malik, P Singh, V Unni

Southern Hitters vs Western Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Aziz

Batters: B Ahmed, Z Bin Mohdin, I Khan

All-rounders: V Singh, A Malik, M Ashraf, K Hayat, A Tan Haris

Bowlers: R Khan Malik, R Haider