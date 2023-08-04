SOL vs SDR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Minor League Cricket 2023, Match 3

The Socal Lashings (SOL) will take on the San Diego Surf Riders (SDR) in the third match of the Minor League Cricket 2023 at Woodley Cricket Field in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 5. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SOL vs SDR Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 3.

The Socal Lashings failed to make a major impact in the previous campaign. They lost their last five games of the season and finished fifth in the points table. They will be looking for a better campaign this time around.

Meanwhile, the San Diego Surf Riders also didn’t end last season on a strong note, winning just one of their last five games. They finished sixth in the standings and would like to begin the new season with a victory.

SOL vs SDR Match Details, Match 3

The Match 3 of Minor League Cricket 2023 will be played on August 5 at the Woodley Cricket Field in Los Angeles. The match is set to take place at 12.30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SOL vs SDR, Minor League Cricket 2023, Match 3

Date and Time: August 05, 2023, 12.30 am IST

Venue: Woodley Cricket Field, Los Angeles

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Fancode

SOL vs SDR Pitch Report

This will be the third match of the tournament and it will be interesting to see how the track behaves. One can expect a balanced surface.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: NA

Matches won by bowling first: NA

Average first innings score: NA

Average second innings score: NA

SOL vs SDR Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Socal Lashings: NA

San Diego Surf Riders: NA

SOL vs SDR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Socal Lashings Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Socal Lashings Probable Playing 11

RR Timbawala, MK Patel, Zohaib Ahmad, Daksh Prabhu, Rajveer Singh Khosa, A Rajp, Harpreet Singh 1 (wk), EH Hutchinson (c), James Seymour, Wais Quaraishi, and Ayan Desai.

San Diego Surf Riders Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

San Diego Surf Riders Probable Playing 11

JN Reddy, GR Hay, Sri Krishna Raja, Adnesh Tondale, NK Patel, Chad Breetzke (wk), A Gorawara, MO Kain (c), N Dutta, Vedant Jain, and Pratik Desai.

SOL vs SDR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

H Singh (44 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches)

H Singh did well for the Socal Lashings last year. He scored 44 runs at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 157.14. He also picked up two wickets.

Top Batter pick

Z Ahmad (35 runs in 3 matches)

Z Ahmad managed to score only 35 runs in three matches last season. A lot more will be expected from him this time around.

Top All-rounder pick

N Dutta (41 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match)

N Dutta is extremely useful in the all-round department and can make a major mark. He scored 41 runs and also scalped a wicket in the only game he played last season.

Top Bowler pick

V Jain (2 wickets in 1 match)

V Jain led the line with the ball for the San Diego Surf Riders. He grabbed two wickets in the only match he played and had a strong economy rate of 6.00.

SOL vs SDR match captain and vice-captain choices

M Kain

M Kain is also brilliant in both departments and has shown his all-round abilities on multiple occasions. Kain has scored 437 runs and has also picked up 17 wickets in MLC cricket. He should definitely be the captaincy choice of your SOL vs SDR Dream11 Fantasy Team.

G Hay

G Hay has plenty of experience in T20 cricket. He has scored 508 runs in 27 matches and has a strike rate of over 120. He is a reliable presence with the bat in hand.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SOL vs SDR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats M Kain 437 runs and 17 wickets in MLC G Hay 508 runs in 27 T20s H Singh 44 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches last season N Dutta 41 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match last season V Jain 2 wickets in 1 match last season

SOL vs SDR match expert tips

G Hay has enormous experience and he will be a reliable player for your SOL vs SDR Dream11 Fantasy Team.

SOL vs SDR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Head to Head League

SOL vs SDR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: H Singh, C Breetzke

Batters: S Krishna Raju, Z Ahmad, G Hay

All-rounders: M Kain, N Dutta, A Tondale

Bowlers: V Jain, E Hutchinson, G Fernando

