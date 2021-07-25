SOM vs DER Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and pitch report for Royal London One Day Cup

Somerset and Derbyshire will lock horns in a Group B match at the Royal London One Day Cup at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Sunday.

Defending champions Somerset will enter the tournament with high expectations from all corners of the cricketing world. They have a good blend of young and experienced players in their squad and will look forward to doing well in all three departments to start the competition on a high.

Meanwhile, Derbyshire’s poor performance with the ball resulted in them losing to Leicestershire in their tournament opener. Derbyshire posted 275/7 in 20 overs thanks to captain B Godleman’s century. However, the bowlers failed to live up to expectations and the opposition needed just 46.3 overs to chase down the total.

Somerset will enter the contest as strong favorites.

Squads to choose from

Somerset

Devon Conway, Eddie Byrom, George Bartlett, James Hildreth, Sam Young, Tom Banton, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Ben Green, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory, Ned Leonard, Roelof van der Merwe, Tom Abell, Steven Davies, Craig Overton, Jack Brooks, Jack Leach, Josh Davey, Marchant de Lange, Max Waller, Ollie Sale

Derbyshire

Billy Godleman, Harry Came, Leus du Plooy, Tom Wood, Wayne Madsen, Alex Hughes, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Luis Reece, Matt Critchley, Nils Priestley, Brooke Guest, Harvey Hosein, Ben Aitchison, Dustin Melton, George Scrimshaw, Logan van Beek, Mattie McKiernan, Michael Cohen, Nick Potts, Ravi Rampaul, Samuel Conners

SOM vs DER Probable Playing XIs

Somerset

Eddie Byrom, George Bartlett, James Hildreth, Sam Young, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ned Leonard, Steven Davies, Jack Leach, Josh Davey, Ollie Sale

Derbyshire

Billy Godleman, Harry Came, Brooke Guest, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Anuj Dal, Harvey Hosein, Matt McKiernan, Connor Marshall, Nils Priestley, Ben Aitchison, Ravi Rampaul

Match Details

Match: Somerset vs Derbyshire, Group B

Date and Time (IST): 25th July, 3:30 PM

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Pitch report

Taunton recently hosted a few T20 Blast games. Batsmen and pacers equally enjoyed the conditions at the venue. Initially, there will be some swing for fast bowlers and batsmen will have to spend some time at the crease before offering shots.

250-280 should be a par score on this sporting wicket, with teams batting first having a good win record.

SOM vs DER Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SOM vs DER Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brooke Guest, Billy Godleman, James Hildreth, Sam Young, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ravi Rampaul, Jack Leach, Josh Davey, Ben Aitchison

Captain: Billy Godleman Vice-captain: Lewis Goldsworthy

SOM vs DER Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Harvey Hosein, Billy Godleman, Harry Came, Sam Young, Matt McKiernan, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ravi Rampaul, Jack Leach, Josh Davey, Ben Aitchison

Captain: Harry Came Vice-captain: Matt McKiernan,

