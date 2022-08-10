SOM vs DUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Domestic One-Day Cup Match

The next round of the English Domestic One-Day Cup 2022 will see Somerset (SOM) take on Durham (DUR) at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Wednesday, August 10.

Both Somerset and Durham come into the game on the back of a loss and will be keen to register a win. While Durham have shown glimpses of their ability in both their games so far, Somerset have been completely outplayed with the bat. Although both teams look evenly-matched on paper, Somerset will hold the edge, owing to home conditions and superior squad balance. With both teams desperate for a win, an entertaining game beckons in Taunton.

SOM vs DUR Probable Playing 11 Today

SOM XI

Matt Renshaw, Steven Davies (wk), Lewis Goldsworthy, George Bartlett, James Hildreth, Ben Green (c), Kasey Aldridge, Peter Siddle, Jack Brooks, Sonny Baker and Max Waller.

DUR XI

Graham Clark, Alex Lees, Scott Borthwick (c), Nic Maddinson, Michael Jones, Liam Trevaskis, Luke Doneathy, Tomas Mackintosh (wk), Stanley McAlindon, Oliver Gibson and Chris Rushworth.

Match Details

SOM vs DUR, English One-Day Cup 2022, South Group

Date and Time: 10th August 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Pitch Report

The pitch in Taunton is known to be a good one to bat on, with little help available for the bowlers. The pacers should get some movement and extra bounce early on, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the spinners might come into play, making for an intriguing contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 260-270 being par at the venue.

Today’s SOM vs DUR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Steven Davies: Steven Davies has not been in the best of form in the tournament, unable to get substantial runs at the top of the order. He is an experienced campaigner with a knack for scoring big runs. Given his ability and experience, he should be one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Michael Jones: Michael Jones scored a fine hundred against Middlesex, guiding his team to a decent total after a top-order collapse. He has been in decent form over the last few weeks, even making an appearance for the Scottish national team. He is a good player of both pace and spin, with his form adding to his case for inclusion in your SOM vs DUR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Ben Green: Ben Green has been integral to Somerset's white-ball plans over the last year or so, coming up with handy knocks and picking up crucial wickets in both 50 and 20-over cricket. He has been consistent with the ball all summer, but has blown hot and cold with the bat. Regardless, Green's skill-set should come in handy, making him a fine addition to your SOM vs DUR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Chris Rushworth: Chris Rushworth is a household name on the English domestic circuit with a heap of experience to his name. His ability to swing the new ball is noteworthy and has yielded quite a few wickets in his career. With Rushworth likely to enjoy the conditions in Taunton as well, he is another veteran to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in SOM vs DUR Dream11 prediction team

Matt Renshaw (SOM)

Liam Trevaskis (DUR)

Alex Lees (DUR)

Important stats for SOM vs DUR Dream11 prediction team

Lewis Goldsworthy - 66(103) and 1/18 in the previous match vs Gloucestershire

Michael Jones - 119(118) in the previous match vs Middlesex

Kasey Aldridge - 2/43 in the previous match vs Gloucestershire

SOM vs DUR Dream11 Prediction Today (English Domestic One-Day Cup 2022)

SOM vs DUR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - English Domestic One-Day Cup.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Steven Davies, Alex Lees, Matt Renshaw, Michael Jones, Nic Maddinson, Ben Green, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Peter Siddle, Chris Rushworth and Liam Trevaskis.

Captain: Matt Renshaw. Vice-captain: Michael Jones.

SOM vs DUR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - English Domestic One-Day Cup.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Steven Davies, Graham Clark, Matt Renshaw, Michael Jones, Nic Maddinson, Ben Green, Scott Borthwick, Lewis Goldsworthy, Peter Siddle, Chris Rushworth and Jack Brooks

Captain: Graham Clark. Vice-captain: Lewis Goldsworthy.

