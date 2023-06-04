SOM vs ESS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 4, 2023

In one of the four South Group matches scheduled for June 4, Somerset will be facing Essex. The match is set to begin at 7 pm IST and will take place at the County Ground Taunton.

Somerset, currently leading the South Group's points table, have been in exceptional form, winning all five of their matches so far. Their strong performances have propelled them to the top position, and they will be looking to continue their winning streak against Essex.

On the other hand, Essex finds itself in the sixth position in the South Group standings. They have played three matches, winning two and experiencing one defeat.

On behalf of the players’ performances from the two sides, we will consider players who can be chosen as vice-captain or captain for our SOM vs ESS Dream11 team.

SOM vs ESS Squad for Today's Match

Somerset squad

Lewis Gregory ©, Tom Abell, Kasey Aldridge, Tom Banton, Shoaib Bashir, Josh Davey, Sean Dickson, Ben Green, Matt Henry, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Craig Overton, James Rew, Peter Siddle, Will Smeed and Roelof van der Merwe.

Essex squad

Simon Harmer (c), Ben Allison, Sam Cook, Matt Critchley, Robin Das, Aron Nijjar, Michael Pepper, Adam Rossington, Josh Rymell, Daniel Sams, Shane Snater, Paul Walter, Tom Westley.

#3 Simon Harmer (ESS) - 8 Credits

Sussex Sharks v Essex - Vitality Blast T20

Simon Harmer, the Essex player, can be an excellent choice as the vice-captain for the SOM vs ESS Dream11 team. In his three matches, Harmer has showcased his exceptional bowling skills, picking up 8 wickets.

His best bowling figures of 4/28 highlight his ability to take crucial wickets and make an impact in the game. With an impressive average of 11.12 and an economy rate of 8.90, Harmer has been a consistent and economical performer.

#2 Tom Kohler Cadmore (SOM) - 8 Credits

Somerset CCC v Middlesex - Vitality Blast T20

Tom Kohler-Cadmore from Somerset would be a great addition to the SOM vs ESS Dream11 team as the captain. In the five matches he has played, Kohler-Cadmore has displayed excellent batting performances, accumulating 196 runs with a highest score of 72.

With an impressive average of 65.33 and a strike rate of 181.48, he has been a consistent and aggressive batsman for Somerset.

#1 Ben Green (SOM) - 7.5 Credits

Somerset CCC v Hampshire Hawks - Vitality Blast T20

Ben Green (SOM) is a must-add player in the SOM vs ESS Dream11 team and can greatly boost your points. In the five matches he has played, Green has been in exceptional form as a bowler, taking 11 wickets.

His best bowling figures of 4/20 highlight his ability to consistently pick up crucial wickets. With an impressive average of 10.36 and an economy rate of 7.68, Green has been both effective and economical.

