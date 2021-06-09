SOM vs ESS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 9th, 2021

In the third match of the T20 Blast, Somerset and Essex will lock horns at the Cooper Associates County Ground on Wednesday.

Somerset had an average season last year, finishing fourth in their group with just four wins and five defeats. They would love to turn the tables when they take on Essex and start the 2021 edition of the T20 Blast.

Meanwhile, Essex had a disastrous tournament last year with just two wins and six defeats. They finished fifth in the points table in their group. They have had enough time to restructure their squad and will aim to win more games this season.

On that note, here are three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 fantasy team for the T20 Blast match between Somerset and Essex.

#3 James Neesham

New Zealand v Bangladesh - ODI Game 2

With 2000 runs and 132 wickets to his name in T20 cricket, James Neesham is a pretty valuable all-rounder. Essex will rely a lot on his all-round abilities this season.

Neesham is someone who can play a crucial role with the bat and ball this season. He is known to play a few big shots with the bat and could play a finisher's role.

The Essex all-rounder can play a vital role with the ball as well. Essex will look to make the best use of Neesham's experience.

#2 Lewis Gregory

South Africa & England Nets Session

Lewis Gregory usually bats in the middle order and gets to bowl four overs in almost every single match.

He picked up a total of nine wickets in seven matches in the previous edition of the T20 Blast. Though he didn’t do much with the willow, he is expected to come out well in this tournament.

He has 1690 runs and 118 wickets in his T20 career so far. Somerset would love to use Gregory’s experience in their season opener.

#1 Tom Banton

England Nets Session

England's latest batting sensation, Tom Banton, is an attacking opening batsman. He has eight fifties and a century from 44 T20 matches.

Banton made his T20 cricket debut for Somerset in the 2017 edition of the T20 Blast and there's been no stopping him since. He bailed his team out of crunch situations on several instances.

Apart from the T20 Blast, he took part in the Big Bash League and Indian Premier League as well. Taking his experience and form into consideration, he is a must-pick for your Dream11 team.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava