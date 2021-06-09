SOM vs ESS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - Jun 09, 2021

On the opening day of T20 Blast 2021, Somerset CCC will face 2019 champions Essex Eagles at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton.

Somerset CCC finished fourth in the Central Group last season with five wins and four losses from their 10 T20 Blast matches. The Lewis Gregory-led team will be hoping to end their long title drought; they last won the trophy back in 2005. Although there will be no Babar Azam opening the innings for Somerset this season, the franchisee will be hoping for some fireworks from his replacement Devon Conway. But the southpaw won't be joining Somerset's camp until the conclusion of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand later this month.

The Essex Eagles, on the other hand, failed to defend their T20 Blast title last season. They finished in the penultimate position in the South Group, managing to pick up only two wins from their 10 matches. Simon Harmer and co. will be hoping to learn from their mistakes and get their hands on the coveted T20 Blast trophy. But they will miss the services of star all-rounder Cameron Delport, who might not feature in T20 Blast 2021 due to recent changes to the Kolpak system advised by the ECB. Nonetheless, they will be bolstered by the inclusion of New Zealander all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, who has the ability to single-handedly win games for his side.

Squads to choose from

Somerset CCC

Steven Davies (WK), Devon Conway, Will Smeed, Tom Abell, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory (C), Tom Lammonby, Craig Overton, Roelof van der Merwe, Ollie Sale, Max Waller, Merchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Jack Leach, Jack Brooks, Ned Leonard, Kasey Aldridge, Ben Green, Eddie Byrom, James Hildreth, Sam Young and Tom Banton (WK).

Essex Eagles

Varun Chopra, Tom Westley, Daniel Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, James Neesham, Robin Das, Josh Rymell, Adam Wheater (WK), Paul Walter, Simon Harmer (C), Shane Snater, Aaron Beard, Feroze Khushi, Nick Browne, Sir Alastair Cook, Michael Pepper, William Buttleman, Aron Nijjar, Ben Allison, Jack Plom, Sam Cook, Peter Siddle and Jamie Porter.

Probable Playing XIs

Somerset CCC

Tom Banton (WK), James Hildreth, Tom Abell, Lewis Gregory (C), Roelof van der Merwe, Marchant de Lange, Max Waller, Eddie Byrom, Josh Davey, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed.

Essex Eagles

Adam Wheater (WK), Tom Westley, Varun Chopra, Ryan ten Doeschate, James Neesham, Simon Harmer (C), James Porter, Aron Nijjar, Aaron Beard, Paul Walter, Shane Snater, Samuel Cook.

Match Details

Match: Somerset CCC vs Essex Eagles

Date & Time: 9th June 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.

Pitch Report

The track at the Cooper Associates County Ground is a sporting one, with the average first innings score being 150 runs. With short boundaries on offer and the ball expected to come nicely on to the bat, we could be in for a potentially high-scoring T20 Blast encounter. While the pacers are expected to procure some swing with the new ball, the spinners will also have a say in the middle overs.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SOM vs ESS)

SOM vs ESS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Banton, Tom Abell, Tom Westley, Varun Chopra, Lewis Gregory, Roelof van der Merwe, James Neesham, Simon Harmer, Josh Davey, Shane Snater, Samuel Cook.

Captain: Lewis Gregory. Vice-captain: Simon Harmer.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Banton, Tom Abell, Will Smeed, Varun Chopra, Lewis Gregory, Ryan ten Doeschate, James Neesham, Simon Harmer, Josh Davey, Marchant de Lange, Shane Snater.

Captain: Tom Banton. Vice-captain: James Neesham.

Edited by Samya Majumdar