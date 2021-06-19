SOM vs GLA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s T20 Blast Match - June 19th, 2021

Somerset will take on Glamorgan in the 47th match of the T20 Blast on Saturday.

Somerset have won just one of their four T20 Blast games and currently find themselves sixth in the South Group table at the time of writing. They registered their first win in the tournament, after beating Kent by 47 runs in their last outing. Batting first, Somerset posted 204 runs on the board before restricting Kent to just 157. They will be keen to maintain their winning momentum when they face Glamorgan.

Glamorgan have also won just one in four and currently occupy the penultimate position in the South Group standings. They will head into Saturday's T20 Blast fixture on the back of a 40-run loss to Kent. Glamorgan, who are on a two-game losing streak, will be desperate to return to winning ways at the earliest.

The two sides have met each other four times over the last two years, with Somerset emerging victorious on all occasions.

Squads to choose from:

Somerset

Lewis Gregory (c), Tom Abell, Tom Banton, Eddie Byrom, Josh Davey, Marchant de Lange, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ben Green, James Hildreth, Tom Lammonby, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Will Smeed, Max Waller

Glamorgan

Nicholas Selman, David Lloyd, Marnus Labuschagne, Chris Cooke (C & WK), Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson, Daniel Douthwaite, James Weighell, Ruaidhri Smith, Andrew Salter, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Michael Neser and Callum Taylor.

Predicted Playing XIs

Somerset

Tom Banton (wk), James Hildreth, Will Smeed, Tom Abell, Ben Green, Lewis Gregory (c), Edward Byrom, Craig Overton, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Jack Leach

Glamorgan

Chris Cooke (C & WK), Nicholas Selman, David Lloyd, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson, Daniel Douthwaite, James Weighell, Ruaidhri Smith, Andrew Salter, Prem Sisodiya.

Match Details

Match: Somerset vs Glamorgan, 47th Match, T20 Blast

Venue: County Ground, Taunton

Date and Time: 19th June, 2021, 11:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The wicket at the County Ground tends to favor the batsmen, who find it easier to score on this ground, owing to the relatively shorter boundaries on offer. However, the pacers are expected to find good seam movement and bounce off the surface. The average first innings score at the venue is 184 runs.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SOM vs GLA)

SOM vs GLA Dream11 Tips - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Banton, Tom Abell, Nick Selman, James Hildreth, Colin Ingram, Marnus Labuschagne, Dan Douthwaite, Lewis Goldworthy, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Andrew Salter

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne. Vice-captain: Tom Abell

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Banton, Tom Abell, Nick Selman, James Hildreth, Marnus Labuschagne, Dan Douthwaite, Lewis Goldworthy, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Andrew Salter, Prem Sisodiya

Captain: Nick Selman. Vice-captain: Marchant de Lange

Edited by Samya Majumdar