SOM VS GLA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – May 28, 2023

Somerset will square off against Glamorgan in the 19th match of the English T20 Blast 2023. The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton will play host to this SOM vs GLA contest on Sunday, May 28.

Somerset are off to a fantastic start to the competition. They have played two games so far and won both. In their last game, Somerset restricted Sussex to 183/8. Their top-order batters then contributed as they chased down the total in the last over with five wickets in hand.

Glamorgan won their opening fixture of the English T20 Blast 2023 against Gloucestershire. Glamorgan bowled first and picked up nine wickets to restrict Gloucestershire to 161. In reply, they lost eight wickets but managed to hold their nerves to get across the line with five balls to spare.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SOM vs GLA game.

SOM vs GLA Squad for Today's Match

Somerset Squad

Lewis Gregory (c), Tom Abell, Tom Banton, Shoaib Bashir, Josh Davey, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ben Green, Matt Henry, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Craig Overton, Peter Siddle, Will Smeed, Roelof van der Merwe

Glamorgan Squad

Kiran Carlson (c), Sam Northeast, Ben Kellaway, Edward Byrom, Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke (wk), Daniel Douthwaite, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Jamie McIlroy, Ruaidhri Smith, Billy Root, Michael Neser, Harry Podmore

#3 Colin Ingram (GLA) – 8.5 credits

Glamorgan v Essex Eagles - Vitality T20 Blast

Colin Ingram represents Glamorgan in the English T20 Blast 2023. The left-handed batter from South Africa has plenty of experience in franchise cricket and is the mainstay of Glamorgan’s batting lineup in the competition.

Chasing 162 against Gloucestershire, Ingram played a well-composed knock of 47 off 33 balls which helped them chase down the total in the last over. Ingram looked good in their opening game and expect him to score big in the SOM vs GLA game on Sunday.

#2 Craig Overton (SOM) – 8 credits

Somerset CCC v Hampshire Hawks - Vitality Blast T20

Craig Overton has been in fine form with the ball in hand in the ongoing English T20 Blast 2023. The right-arm pacer has grabbed five wickets in two games at an average of 8.20. He has an economy rate under six in the competition so far.

Overton bowled a brilliant spell in their first game against Hampshire and returned figures of 3/8 in his four overs. He picked up two wickets in their next game against Sussex and is bowling beautifully. You can rely on him to fetch you points in the SOM vs GLA clash.

#1 Tom Kohler-Cadmore (SOM) – 8 credits

Somerset CCC v Hampshire Hawks - Vitality Blast T20

Tom Kohler-Cadmore is one of the most consistent run-scorers for Somerset in the domestic competitions. The right-handed batter remained unbeaten on 18 in their win over Hampshire in their opening game and was unstoppable against Sussex in their next game.

After being set a target of 184, Kohler-Cadmore hit five boundaries and as many sixes as he scored 72 off just 42 balls to set up a win over Sussex. He is looking in outstanding touch with the bat and he is a must-pick in your Dream11 side.

Poll : Which of these batters will earn more points? Colin Ingram Tom Kohler-Cadmore 4 votes