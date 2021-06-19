SOM vs GLA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 19th, 2021

Somerset will lock horns with Glamorgan in their upcoming T20 Blast fixture at the Cooper Associates County Ground on May 19.

Both teams have played eight games thus far in the 2021 edition of the T20 Blast. Somerset are sixth in the points table while Glamorgan are placed in fifth spot.

Here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for the upcoming T20 Blast fixture between Somerset and Glamorgan.

#3 Colin Ingram

BBL - Scorchers v Hurricanes

The South African player and Glamorgan opener scored 75 runs off 48 balls at a strike rate of 156.25 against Middlesex. His performance guided Glamorgan to their first victory of the season.

Ingram was also adjudged as the player of the match for his excellent performance in the previous match.

#2 Tom Abell

Somerset CCC vs Surrey CCC - Vitality T20 Blast

Somerset batsman Tom Abell made 68 runs off just 33 balls at a strike rate of 206.06 against Kent and led his team to victory in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast. He had previously scored 60 runs off 44 balls against Surrey that went in vain as Somerset ended up on the losing side.

#1 Marnus Labuschagne

Glamorgan v Essex Eagles - Vitality T20 Blast

Australian all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne has been in terrific form this season. He is the third-highest run-getter in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast, having scored 261 runs from five innings.

Marnus is just as handy with the ball and tends to strike at regular intervals. Apart from taking wickets, Marnus delivers tidy overs for his side.

Due to his consistent performance with both the ball and the bat, he is the most suitable candidate to lead your Dream11 team in the upcoming T20 Blast fixture between Somerset and Glamorgan.

Edited by Prem Deshpande