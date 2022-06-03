SOM vs GLA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 Match

Somerset CCC (SOM) will lock horns with Glamorgan Cricket (GLA) in a South Group T20 Blast 2022 fixture at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Friday.

Somerset CCC are currently placed third in the standings, having won three out of their four games. They lost their last match against Sussex CCC by 47 runs. Glamorgan Cricket, on the other hand, are placed just below their rivals with two wins from four games. They defeated Essex Eagles by six wickets in their last outing.

SOM vs GLA Probable Playing 11 Today

SOM XI

Will Smeed, Tom Banton (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Tom Abell (C), Tom Lammonby, Roelof van der Merwe, Lewis Gregory, Ben Green, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Lewis Goldsworthy.

GLA XI

David Llyold (C), Sam Northeast, Marnus Labuschagne, Kiran Carlson, Chris Cooke (WK), Dan Douthwaite, Andrew Salter, Michael Nesser, James Weighell, Prem Sisodiya, Michael Hogan.

Match Details

SOM vs GLA, T20 Blast, South Group

Date and Time: 3rd June 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cooper Associates County Ground is batting-friendly. While there is little to no help on offer for the bowlers, the batters will enjoy batting on the flat wicket. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 175 runs.

Today’s SOM vs GLA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Chris Cooke: Cadmore is an aggressive top-order batter who can provide you with some crucial points from behind the stumps. He has scored 90 runs at a strike rate of 138.46 in four matches.

Batters

Rilee Rossouw: Rossouw will look to score some quick-fire runs and provide a solid start on Friday. He has smashed 248 runs at a strike rate of 190.76 in four outings.

Sam Northeast: Northeast is an experienced middle-order batter who can anchor the innings pretty well. He has scored 175 runs at a strike rate of 115.13 in four matches.

All-rounders

Lewis Gregory: Gregory is a quality all-rounder who has been consistent with his performances in the T20 Blast. He has scored 12 runs and picked up five wickets in four games.

Marnus Labuschagne: Labuschagne has scored 117 runs at a strike rate of 136.04 in four matches, while also picking up a wicket. He is a great candidate to lead your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Michael Hogan: Hogan is the leading wicket-taker for Glamorgan in the T20 Blast, picking up 12 wickets at an economy rate of 6.25 in four matches.

Josh Davey: Davey has bowled brilliantly, claiming10 wickets at an economy rate of 7.18 in four matches. He will lead the Somerset bowling attack on Friday.

Top 5 best players to pick in SOM vs GLA Dream11 prediction team

Michael Hogan (GLA) - 384 points

Rilee Rossouw (SOM) - 362 points

Josh Davey (SOM) - 342 points

Marchant de Lange (SOM) - 250 points

Sam Northeast (GLA) - 248 points

Important Stats for SOM vs GLA Dream11 prediction team

Michael Hogan: 12 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 6.25

Rilee Rossouw: 248 runs in 4 matches; SR - 190.76

Josh Davey: 10 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 7.18

Marchant de Lange: 8 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 8.85

Sam Northeast: 175 runs in 4 matches; SR - 115.13

SOM vs GLA Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chris Cooke, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Northeast, Tom Abell, Lewis Gregory, Michael Nesser, Marnus Labuschagne, Marchant de Lange, Michael Hogan, Josh Davey, Tom Lammonby.

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne. Vice-captain: Rilee Rossouw.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Banton, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Northeast, Will Smeed, Lewis Gregory, Marnus Labuschagne, Dan Douthwaite, Marchant de Lange, Michael Hogan, Josh Davey, Prem Sisodiya.

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne. Vice-captain: Tom Banton.

