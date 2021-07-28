SOM vs GLA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For Royal London One-Day Cup Match

Somerset will be up against Glamorgan in a Group B Royal London One-Day Cup fixture at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Wednesday.

Somerset will head into the match high on confidence after winning their last game against Derbyshire by six wickets. They are currently placed in fourth spot in the Group B points table. Glamorgan, on the other hand, have won their first two Royal London One-Day Cup matches and are currently second in the Group B points table. They beat Northamptonshire by 59 runs in their last match.

SOM vs GLA Probable Playing 11 Today

SOM XI

Ben Green (C), Kasey Aldridge, Steve Davies (WK), Sonny Baker, George Bartlett, Eddie Byrom, Jack Brooks, Josh Davey, James Hildreth, Lewis Goldsworthy, Sam Young.

GLA XI

Kiran Carlson (C), Hamish Rutherford, Tom Cullen (WK), Nicholas Selman, Steven Reingold, Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Joe Cooke, Andy Gorvin, Lukas Carey, Michael Hogan.

Match Details

SOM vs GLA, Royal London One-Day Cup, Group B

Date and Time: 28th July 2021, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cooper Associates County Ground has greatly favored the batsmen in the last couple of matches. The average first innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 279 runs. As the wicket eases out as the match progresses, chasing should be the preferred option on this ground.

Today’s SOM vs GLA Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Steve Davies: The southpaw scored 94 runs at a strike rate of 130.55 in the last match against Derbyshire. He will be hoping to keep the momentum alive and perform well in this game too.

Batsmen

James Hildreth: Hildreth was in brilliant form with the bat in the last match against Derbyshire, scoring a brilliant century (110). He is someone who can score big in today's Royal London One-Day Cup game.

Hamish Rutherford: The New Zealand batter has scored 93 runs in two matches. He is also the leading run-scorer for Glamorgan this season and is surely a must-pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Joe Cooke: Cooke has impressed everyone with his all-around performances so far this season. He has scored 55 runs at a strike rate of 134.14 and also picked up six wickets in the two matches.

Ben Green: He can provide you with some crucial points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match. He has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 6.73 in the only match he has played this season.

Bowlers

Michael Hogan: Hogan has bowled pretty well so far this season. He has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of just 2.88 in two matches. Hogan is someone who can pick up wickets at regular intervals for his side.

Sonny Baker: He was in decent form with the ball in the last match against Derbyshire, where he scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 4.60. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in SOM vs GLA Dream11 prediction team

Joe Cooke (GLA) - 255 points

Michael Hogan (GLA) - 161 points

Steve Davies (SOM) - 154 points

James Hildreth (SOM) - 139 points

Lukas Carey (GLA) - 130 points

Important stats for SOM vs GLA Dream11 prediction team

Hamish Rutherford: 93 runs in two matches; SR - 88.57

James Hildreth: 110 runs in one match; SR - 100.91

Joe Cooke: 55 runs and six wickets in two matches; SR - 134.14 and ER - 4.18

Sonny Baker: Three wickets in one match; ER - 4.60

Michael Hogan: Five wickets in two matches; ER - 2.88

SOM vs GLA Dream11 Prediction Today (Royal London One-Day Cup)

SOM vs GLA Dream11 Prediction - Royal London One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Steve Davies, Hamish Rutherford, James Hildreth, Nicholas Selman, Kiran Carlson, Ben Green, Lewis Goldsworthy, Joe Cooke, Michael Hogan, Josh Davey, Kasey Aldridge.

Captain: Hamish Rutherford. Vice-captain: Lewis Goldsworthy.

SOM vs GLA Dream11 Prediction - Royal London One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Steve Davies, Hamish Rutherford, James Hildreth, George Bartlett, Nicholas Selman, Ben Green, Lewis Goldsworthy, Joe Cooke, Michael Hogan, Josh Davey, Lukas Carey.

Captain: Joe Cooke. Vice-captain: Nicholas Selman.

Edited by Samya Majumdar