SOM vs GLA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Vitality Blast 2023, Match 19

Somerset (SOM) will lock horns with Glamorgan (GLA) in the 19th match of the Vitality Blast 2023 at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Sunday, May 28. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SOM vs GLA Dream11 fantasy prediction.
Somerset have had an outstanding season so far, winning both their games and sitting second in the South Group points table. They can count on an impressive lineup that includes Lewis Gregory, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, and Peter Siddle. Meanwhile, Glamorgan began their season with a two-wicket victory against Gloucestershire and are hoping to continue their outstanding form against Somerset on Sunday.
SOM vs GLA Match Details
The 19th game of the Vitality Blast 2023 will be played on May 28 at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton. The match will commence at 11.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: SOM vs GLA, Match 19, Vitality Blast 2023
Date and Time: May 28, 2023, 11.00 pm IST.
Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
SOM vs GLA Probable Playing XIs
SOM Team/Injury News
No major injury updates.
SOM Probable Playing XI
Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory (c), Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Mattn Henry, Peter Siddle
GLA Team/Injury News
No major injury updates.
GLA Probable Playing XI
Kiran Carlson (c), Sam Northeast, Ben Kellaway, Eddie Byrom, Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke (wk), Daniel Douthwaite, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Jamie Mcllroy, Ruaidhri Smith
SOM vs GLA pitch report
The pitch at Taunton's Cooper Associates County Ground generally looks hard with grass covering. Pace bowlers should benefit from this, but batters must be very careful and technically sound to succeed as the ball comes on rather quickly.
Last 5 matches at this ground:
Matches won by teams batting first: 5
Matches won by teams bowling first: 0
Average 1st-innings score: 215
Average 2nd-innings score: 186
Today SOM vs GLA Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Tom Banton (72 runs in 2 matches, Average: 36.00)
Tom Banton batted at the top of the order, leading from the front with the bat while scoring 72 runs at a strike rate of 184.62 in two games. He is a must-have player for today's outing.
Top Batter Pick
Tom Kohler-Cadmore (90 runs in 2 matches, Average: 90.00)
Tom Kohler-Cadmore has been fantastic with the bat, brilliantly leading his team. He has scored 90 runs at an impressive average of 90.00 and a strike rate of 166.67 in two matches, making him the default pick for your fantasy team.
Top All-rounder Pick
Lewis Gregory ( 6 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches, Average: 8.33 )
Lewis Gregory is a talented all-rounder in the tournament who has been terrific with his performances so far. He has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 5.00 and an average of 8.33 in two games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.
Top Bowler Pick
Matt Henry (5 wickets in 2 matches, Average: 16.40)
Matt Henry is Somerset's second-leading wicket-taker in the Vitality Blast 2023 with five wickets at an average of 16.40 in two games. He is undoubtedly a must-have for your fantasy team.
SOM vs GLA match captain and vice-captain choices
Craig Overton
Overton has been a standout bowler in the tournament, putting his experience and skills to good use. He is his side's go-to bowler, consistently taking wickets and keeping opposing batters in check with his disciplined line and length. He has taken five wickets at an average of 8.20 and an economy rate of 5.86 in two games and hence could be an excellent captaincy pick
Ben Green
Ben Green has been in fine form with the ball, taking wickets at a staggering pace and putting opposing batters under tremendous pressure. He has picked up three wickets at an average of 14.33 in two matches, making him a valuable player for the vice-captaincy role.
Five Must-Picks for SOM vs GLA, Match 19th
Sam Northeast
Will Smeed
Tom Abell
Tom Lammonby
Colin Ingram
SOM vs GLA Match Expert Tips
Tom Banton bats in the top order and is expected to continue his fine form in this game as well. He has scored 72 runs at an average of 36.00 in two games. Having him as captain for the SOM vs GLA Dream11 team could turn out to be a game changer.
SOM vs GLA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 19th match, Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeepers: Tom Banton
Batters: Kohler Cadmore, Colin Ingram
All-rounders: Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Ben Green, K Carlson, J Mcilroy
Bowlers: Peter Siddle, Matt Henry, D Douthwaite
SOM vs GLA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 34th match, Grand League
Wicketkeepers: Tom Banton
Batters: Kohler Cadmore, Tom Abell
All-rounders: Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Ben Green, K Carlson, J Mcilroy
Bowlers: T Van Der Gutten, Matt Henry, D Douthwaite
