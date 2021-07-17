SOM vs GLO Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - July 18th, 2021

Somerset face off against Gloucestershire in Match No. 121 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2021 at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, on Sunday.

Somerset are placed second in the South Group table with 16 points. Meanwhile, Gloucestershire, with 14 points, are in fifth position. In their previous T20 Blast game this season, Somerset beat Glamorgan by 74 runs. However, Gloucestershire lost their last fixture to Surrey by seven wickets.

With that said, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team ahead of the forthcoming T20 Blast fixture.

#3 Benny Howell

Sussex Sharks v Gloucestershire- Vitality T20 Blast

Gloucestershire all-rounder Benny Howell has made contributions with both the bat and the ball this season. The right-handed batsman has scored 236 runs in ten innings at a strike rate of 146.58. Moreover, he is also the leading wicket-taker for his side thus far in the ongoing T20 Blast 2021. The right-arm pacer has scalped 14 wickets at an economy of 8.03 with his best figures of 4/15.

In their previous game against Surrey, Howell first scored 30 runs and later picked up a wicket. Therefore, his all-round abilities can earn your Dream11 team extra points.

#2 Glenn Phillips

New Zealand v Pakistan - T20 Game 1

Glenn Phillips is the leading run-scorer for Gloucestershire in this edition of the T20 Blast. He has stacked up 471 runs from 11 games at an average of 58.87 and a strike rate of 164.11. The right-hander has three fifties with an unbeaten 94 as his top score.

Phillips scored a quick 26-ball 48, striking at 184.6, against Surrey, in his side’s previous match and will look to replicate that effort in the upcoming game.

#1 Devon Conway

England v New Zealand: Day 5 - First Test LV= Insurance Test Series

Somerset opening batsman Devon Conway is in the middle of a phenomenal run in this year's T20 Blast. The New Zealander is the highest run-scorer thus far for his side. He has 305 runs to his name from just seven innings, averaging 76.25, to go with four fifties.

Conway most recently struck an unbeaten 52-ball 70 against Glamorgan. His innings included nine fours and a six at a strike rate of 134.6. So the stylish left-hander is a must-pick for your Dream11 team for this game between Somerset and Gloucestershire.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee