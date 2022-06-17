SOM vs GLO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 South Group Match

Somerset (SOM) will take on Gloucestershire (GLO) in a South Group match of the T20 Blast 2022 at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Friday, June 17.

Somerset have had a spectacular season so far, winning five of their seven games and are placed second in the points table. They have a strong bowling attack, comprising of Lewis Gregory, Peter Siddle, and Josh Davey, and will rely on it against Gloucestershire's attacking top order.

Gloucestershire, on the other hand, have had a mixed bag of results. Zak Chappell and Josh Shaw will look to compensate for David Payne's absence, as he will be playing in the series between the Netherlands and England.

SOM vs GLO Probable Playing 11 Today

SOM XI

Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Rilee Rossouw, Tom Abell (c), Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Ben Green, Craig Overton, Roelof van der Merwe, Peter Siddle, Josh Davey

GLO XI

Miles Hammond, James Bracey (wk), lan Cockbain, Glenn Phillips, Jack Taylor (c), Benny Howell, Ryan Higgins, Tom Smith, Naseem Shah, Zak Chappell, Josh Shaw.

Match Details

Match: Somerset vs Gloucestershire, T20 Blast 2022, Match 74.

Date and Time: June 17, 2022, 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cooper Associates County Ground is usually more helpful for batters than bowlers. With the new ball coming on to the bat nicely, the openers will look to capitalize on the powerplay phase as much as possible.

The venue has seen an average first innings score of 175, which could lead both teams to look to bat first after winning the toss.

Today’s SOM vs GLO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Glenn Phillips: Glenn Phillips is an attacking-style batter who is coming off a 66-run innings against Sussex at a strike rate of 124.53, including eight fours and two sixes. He is expected to play a key role in this game.

Batters

Rilee Rossouw: Rossouw has had a wonderful T20 Blast season with the bat so far. He has scored 298 runs at an outstanding average of 59.60 and a strike rate of 191.02 in seven games. Given his poor showing in the previous match, Rossouw is expected to have a big innings in this game.

He is currently ranked second on the list of highest run-scorers and is a must-have on your Dream11 fantasy team for this match.

All-rounder

Ryan Higgins: Higgins has been in excellent form so far in the competition, impressing with both the ball and the bat. He contributes significantly with the bat in the middle order and is effective with his medium-fast bowling, making him a must-have in your SOM vs GLO Dream11 fantasy team.

He has scored 105 runs and taken five wickets in seven games.

Bowler

Josh Davey: Davey has one of the most dominant performances with the ball in the tournament, thanks to his high pace and knack for nailing yorkers in death overs. It makes him the best multiplier pick for your fantasy team. He has picked up 12 wickets at an average of 19.91 in seven games.

Top 3 best players to pick in SOM vs GLO Dream11 prediction team

Tom Banton (SOM) - 169 points.

Josh Shaw (GLO) - 64 points.

Tom Lammonby (SOM) - 246 points.

Key stats for SOM vs GLO Dream11 prediction team

James Bracey: 187 runs in seven T20 Blast games.

Lewis Gegory: 29 runs and seven wickets in seven T20 Blast games.

Miles Hammond: 119 runs in seven T20 Blast games.

SOM vs GLO Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

SOM vs GLO Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Glenn Phillips, James Bracey, Rile Rossouw, Will Smeed, Tom Abell, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howel, Ben Green, Josh Davey, Tom Smith, Zak Chappell.

Captain: Rile Rossouw | Vice-captain: Ben Green.

SOM vs GLO Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, Lewis Gregory, Rile Rossouw, Will Smeed, Tom Abell, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howel, Ben Green, Josh Davey, Tom Smith, Zak Chappell.

Captain: Glenn Phillips | Vice-captain: Lewis Gregory.

