SOM vs GLO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Vitality Blast 2023, Match 108

The 108th match of the Vitality Blast 2023 will see Somerset (SOM) square off against Gloucestershire (GLO) at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Friday, June 23. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SOM vs GLO Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Somerset have been in brilliant form in this edition of the T20 Blast 2023. They have won nine of their 11 matches so far and are currently at the top of the table with 18 Points.

On the contrary, Gloucestershire have been struggling for form throughout the tournament. They have lost seven of their eleven matches and are currently lingering at the second-last position in the points table of the South Group.

SOM vs GLO Match Details

The 108th game of the Vitality Blast 2023 will be played on June 23 at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton. The match will commence at 11.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SOM vs GLO, Match 108, Vitality Blast 2023

Date and Time: June 23, 2023, Friday; 11.00 pm IST.

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

SOM vs GLO Probable Playing XIs

SOM Team/Injury News

Peter Siddle, Roelof van der Merwe, Lewis Gregory, and Sonny Baker will not be available for selection

SOM Probable Playing XI

Tom Banton (wk), Tim Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Will Smeed, Sean Dickson, Ben Green, Craig Overton, Matt Henry, Josh Davey, Jack Brooks, and S Bashir.

GLO Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

GLO Probable Playing XI

M Hammond (c), G Roelofsen, B Charlesworth, B Wells (wk), O Price, Z Gohar, G van Buuren, T Price, M Taylor, D Payne, and T Smith.

SOM vs GLO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Tom Banton

Tom Banton has been in good form in this tournament. He has picked up 522 points already and looks like a very good pick from the batter section.

Batter - Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has been in great touch with the bat. He has been very consistent and will be a prime pick for the match.

All-rounder - Ben Green

Ben Green has been doing a great job with the ball in this tournament. He is picking up regular wickets and the fact that he can also contribute with the bat makes him a great choice for the match.

Bowler - Tom Smith

Tom Smith has been a regular wicket-taker for his team in the tournament. His lethality with the ball makes him a great choice for the match.

SOM vs GLO match captain and vice-captain choices

Ben Green

Tom Smith

Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Tom Banton

O Price

SOM vs GLO Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for batting, however, the seamers might get a bit of help out of the wicket. Hard-hitting batters will be good picks for the match.

SOM vs GLO Dream11 Prediction, Match 108, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Tom Banton

Batters: M Hammond, Tom Kohler Cadmore (vc), Tom Abell, Will Smeed

All-rounders: Craig Overton, Ben Green (c), O Price

Bowlers: Josh Davey, T Smith, David Payne

SOM vs GLO Dream11 Prediction, Match 108, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: Tom Banton

Batters: M Hammond, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Tom Abell, Will Smeed (c)

All-rounders: Craig Overton, Ben Green, O Price (vc)

Bowlers: Josh Davey, T Smith, David Payne

