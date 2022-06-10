SOM vs KET Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 South Group Match

Somerset (SOM) will take on Kent (KET) in a South Group match of the T20 Blast 2022 at the County Ground in Taunton on Friday, June 10.

Somerset have won five of their six games in the tournament so far. They are on a two-game winning streak and will look to make it three on Friday. Rilee Rossouw and Will Smeed have been excellent with the bat, while Peter Siddle's return will only strengthen their bowling.

Kent, on the other hand, have already fallen out of the playoff race in this year's T20 Blast and are now playing for pride.

SOM vs KET Probable Playing 11 Today

SOM XI

Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Rilee Rossouw, Tom Abell (c), Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Ben Green, Lewis Goldsworthy, Roelof van der Merwe, Josh Davey, Peter Siddle.

KET XI

Daniel Bell-Drummond, Tawanda Muyeye, Sam Billings (c & wk), Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox, George Linde, Alex Blake, Grant Stewart, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen.

Match Details

Match: Somerset vs Kent, T20 Blast 2022, Match 68.

Date and Time: 10th June 2022, 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: County Ground, Taunton.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground is usually more helpful for batters than bowlers. With the new ball coming on to the bat nicely, the openers will look to take advantage of the powerplay phase as much as possible.

This venue has seen an average first innings score of 173, which could lead both teams to look to bat first after winning the toss.

Today’s SOM vs KET Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sam Billings: Billings is a top-quality batter who can contribute crucial runs to his team. He's due for a big one, and given his skillset, he's expected to deliver in this game.

Batters

Rilee Rossouw: Rossouw has had a wonderful T20 Blast season with the bat so far. He has scored 285 runs at an outstanding average of 71.25 and a strike rate of 191.27 in six games.

The South African is currently ranked second on the list of highest run-scorers and is a must-have on your Dream11 fantasy team for this match.

All-rounders

George Linde: Linde has made some valuable contributions with both the bat and with the ball this term. He has scored 126 runs at an impressive average of 23.66 in seven games in this tournament and could be impactful in this match as well.

Linde has also been quite effective with his left-arm orthodox bowling, having already taken six wickets while being economical.

Bowlers

Josh Davey: Davey is the leading wicket-taker for his team in this year's T20 Blast, having scalped 11 wickets at an average of 16.72 in six matches. He is one of the must-picks for your fantasy team for this match.

Top 3 best players to pick in SOM vs KET Dream11 prediction team

Tom Banton (Somerset) - 147 points.

Alex Blake (Kent) - 114 points.

Lewis Goldsworthy (Somerset) - 117 points.

Key stats for SOM vs KET Dream11 prediction team

Will Smeed: 205 runs in six games; batting average: 41.00.

Fred Klaassen: Six wickets and seven runs in six games.

Joe Denly: 227 runs in six games; batting average: 37.83.

SOM vs KET Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

Somerset vs Kent Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Billings, Rile Rossouw, Will Smeed, Daniel Bell Drummond, Jack Leaning, George Linde, Ben Green, Fred Klaassen, Qais Ahmad, Peter Siddle, Josh Davey.

Captain: George Linde | Vice-captain: Rile Rossouw.

Somerset vs Kent Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Billings, Jordan Cox, Rile Rossouw, Will Smeed, Daniel Bell Drummond, Jack Leaning, George Linde, Ben Green, Fred Klaassen, Peter Siddle, Josh Davey.

Captain: Rile Rossouw | Vice-captain: Sam Billings.

