SOM vs MID Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s T20 Blast Match - July 2nd, 2021

Somerset will take on Middlesex in a crucial South Group T20 Blast fixture at the County Ground in Taunton on Friday.

With five wins, three losses and two washouts, Somerset are third in the South Group points table. They have 12 points in their kitty and are level on points with second-placed Kent and just one adrift of table-toppers Surrey, who have played one game more. Somerset will head into tonight's fixture on the back of an eight-wicket win over Gloucestershire. Prior to that, their six-game unbeaten streak, including two abandoned matches, came to a stop at the hands of Essex, who beat Somerset by six wickets via the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Middlesex, on the other hand, have so far failed to make their mark in the T20 Blast and are currently second from bottom in the South Group standings. They have won three and lost six of their 10 matches, while one of their games was abandoned due to rain. Middlesex, who have seven points to their name, registered a thumping 63-run victory over Sussex in their last T20 Blast outing. They will be eager to extend their winning momentum and bag the full two points against Somerset

With both teams eyeing victory, another exciting T20 Blast clash is on the cards at the County Ground in Taunton on Friday.

Squads to choose from:

Somerset

George Bartlett, Devon Conway, Will Smeed, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory (C), Tom Lammonby, Ben Green, Craig Overton, Marchant de Lange, Jack Brooks, Max Waller, Tom Abell, Eddie Byrom, Tom Banton

Middlesex

Stevie Eskinazi, Joe Cracknell, Max Holden, Daryl Mitchell, John Simpson (wk), Luke Hollman, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nathan Sowter, Blake Cullen, Tom Helm, Steven Finn (C), Mitchell Marsh, Chris Green, Paul Stirling

Predicted Playing XIs

Somerset

George Bartlett, Devon Conway, Will Smeed, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory (C), Tom Lammonby, Ben Green, Craig Overton, Marchant de Lange, Jack Brooks, Max Waller

Middlesex

Stevie Eskinazi, Joe Cracknell, Max Holden, Daryl Mitchell, John Simpson (wk), Luke Hollman, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nathan Sowter, Blake Cullen, Tom Helm, Steven Finn (C)

Match Details

Match: Somerset vs Middlesex, 93rd match, T20 Blast

Venue: County Ground, Taunton

Date and Time: 2nd July, 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the County Ground in Taunton generally favors the batsmen in the shortest format, the pacers are expected to find a lot of assistance from the track in terms of pace and bounce. The batters will need to spend some time in the middle before going for the big shots, with wickets in hand being key. The average first innings score at the venue in the T20 format is 180 runs.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SOM vs MID)

SOM vs MID Dream11 Tips - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joe Simpson, Steven Eskinazi, Joe Cracknell, Will Smeed, Devon Conway, Lewis Gregory, Daryl Mitchell, Lewis Goldsworthy, Steven Finn, Nathan Sowter, Marchant de Lange

Captain: Devon Conway. Vice-captain: Lewis Gregory

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joe Simpson, Steven Eskinazi, Joe Cracknell, Luke Hollman, Devon Conway, Lewis Gregory, Daryl Mitchell, Lewis Goldsworthy, Steven Finn, Nathan Sowter, Marchant de Lange

Captain: Steven Eskinazi. Vice-captain: Daryl Mitchell

