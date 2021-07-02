SOM vs MID Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - July 2, 2021

Somerset will face Middlesex in Match No. 93 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2021 at The Cooper Association County Ground in Taunton.

Somerset are fourth in the South Group table with 12 points, whereas Middlesex finds themselves in eighth place with seven points. Both sides are coming into the game on the back of wins in their previous T20 Blast 2021 games.

Here are three players who can be the captain or vice-captain picks for your Dream11 team ahead of the South Group T20 Blast fixture.

#3 Lewis Gregory

Somerset v Hampshire - LV= Insurance County Championship

Somerset skipper Lewis Gregory led his side’s bowling attack from the front in this edition of the T20 Blast. With 12 wickets so far, he is their leading wicket-taker in the tournament as well.

Gregory was instrumental in setting up Somerset’s win over Gloucestershire in their last outing. He grabbed his best figures in the tournament, picking up 5/24 from his four overs at an economy of just 6.0.

#2 Devon Conway

Somerset CCC v Hampshire - Vitality T20 Blast

Somerset opener Devon Conway has been prolific ever since joining the side this season. He has scored consistently in the ongoing T20 Blast, with 190 runs to his name from just four innings. The left-hander has three fifties to his name, at an impressive average of 95.

With Tom Banton being called up as a cover to England’s white-ball set up, the responsibility was on Conway to lead the batting attack. He did not disappoint. and struck an unbeaten 81 off just 65 deliveries against Gloucestershire, guiding his side to a comfortable victory.

#1 Stevie Eskinazi

Sussex Sharks v Middlesex - T20 Vitality Blast 2020

Stevie Eskinazi carries out his phenomenal run in the T20 Blast 2021. The Middlesex opener has consistently piled on big scores. With 386 runs, he is the leading run-scorer for the team. He averages 55.14 with a strike rate of 141.91.

In the last four games, Eskinazi has struck one hundred and three fifties. These numbers are enough to do the talking as far as his form is concerned. He scored a 35-ball 59 against Sussex in his side’s last game, extending the purple patch that he is in.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar