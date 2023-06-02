On June 2, in the T20 Blast 2023, Somerset and Middlesex are set to clash in a highly anticipated South group game. The contest will take place at Taunton's county ground at 11 pm IST.

Somerset have had a remarkable start to their T20 Blast 2023 campaign, going unbeaten. With four wins from as many games, they're atop the points table. Somerset's dominance is reflected not only in their victories but also in their exceptional net run rate of 2.184, indicating their commanding performances in both batting and bowling.

In contrast, Middlesex has endured a difficult start to their T20 Blast 2023 campaign, as they have lost all four games to languish at the bottom of the standings. Middlesex's struggles are further highlighted by their NRR of -1.587, emphasizing the challenges they have faced in finding their rhythm and achieving positive results.

Based on the performances we have seen from players from either side, let's look at three captain and vice-captain choices for SOM vs MID Dream11 team.

#3 Tom Banton (SOM) - 8.0 Credits

Somerset CCC vs Hampshire Hawks - Vitality Blast T20

Banton, representing Somerset, could be an excellent choice for the vice-captain position in the Dream11 team for the SOM vs MID game.

In four games, he has scored 138 runs at an average of 34.50. With a highest score of 54 and a remarkable strike rate of 184.00, Banton has been an aggressive and dynamic batter.

#2 Stephen Eskinazi (MID) - 9.0 Credits

Hampshire Hawks vw Middlesex - Vitality Blast T20

Stephen Eskinazi of Middlesex could be an ideal choice for the captain's role for the SOM vs MID Dream11 team.

In four games, he has scored 145 runs at an impressive average of 36.25. His highest score of 59 reflects his ability to play impactful innings and provide stability to the batting.

With a strike rate of 159.34, Eskinazi has consistently scored runs at a brisk pace, making him a valuable asset in the Dream11 format, where quick scoring is rewarded.

#1 Lewis Gregory (SOM) - 9.0 Credits

Sussex Sharks vs Somerset CCC - Vitality Blast T20

Lewis Gregory, representing Somerset, could be an excellent choice for the captain's position in the SOM vs MID Dream11 team. In four games, Gregory has taken seven wickets in 11 overs.

His best bowling figures of 2-13 highlight his ability to take crucial breakthroughs and restrict the opposition. With an average of 8.00, Gregory has consistently delivered impactful performances, proving to be a reliable wicket-taker for Somerset

SOM vs MID squads for today's game

Somerset

Lewis Gregory (C), Tom Abell, Kasey Aldridge, Tom Banton, Shoaib Bashir, Josh Davey, Ben Green, Matt Henry, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Peter Siddle, Will Smeed, Roelof van der Merwe

Middlesex

Stephen Eskinazi (C), Martin Andersson, Joe Cracknell, Blake Cullen, Jack Davies, Josh De Caires, Nathan Fernandes, Tom Helm, Ryan Higgins, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Pieter Malan, Toby Roland-Jones, Thilan Walallawita

