SOM vs MID Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Royal London One-Day Cup 2022 Group A Match

Somerset will take on Middlesex in a Group A game of the Royal London One-Day Cup 2022 at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Sunday.

Somerset have had a poor start to thieir campaign. They have lost four games and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. Meanwhile, Middlesex are at the opposite end of the spectrum, winning three of their four games.

SOM vs MID Probable Playing XIs

Somerset

Steven Davies (wk), Andrew Umeed, Lewis Goldsworthy, Matt Renshaw, George Bartlett, James Rew, Ben Green (c), Kasey Aldridge, Ollie Sale, Jack Brooks, Alfie Ogborne

Middlesex

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Mark Stoneman, Sam Robson, Pieter Malan, Max Holden, Joe Cracknell (wk), Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Umesh Yadav, Toby Greatwood, Thilan Walallawita

Match Details

Match: SOM vs MID

Date & Time: August 14, 2022; 3:30 PM IST

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.

Pitch Report

The track at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton is likely to be a superb one to bat on. Somerset almost chased down 343 in the last game at this venue but fell short by nine runs. Another batting beauty is likely to be in store for this game.

Today’s SOM vs MID Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

James Rew has been getting some decent starts with the bat and has garnered 94 runs in four innings in this competition.

Batters

Stephen Eskinazi is in mind-boggling form with the bat. He has smashed three centuries and a fifty in four games in this tournament, amassing 519 runs.

All-rounders

Ben Green has racked up a century in this 50-over tournament and has picked up three wickets too.

Bowlers

Umesh Yadav is bowling magnificently in this Royal London One-Day Cup 2022, taking 13 wickets in four games.

Five best players to pick in SOM vs MID Dream11 Prediction Team

Stephen Eskinazi (MID): 662 points

Umesh Yadav (MID): 467 points

Ben Green (SOM): 353 points

Luke Hollman (MID): 306 points

Matt Renshaw (SOM): 189 points

Key stats for SOM vs MID Dream11 Prediction Team

Stephen Eskinazi: 519 runs

Umesh Yadav: 13 wickets

Luke Hollman: 41 runs & 8 wickets

Ben Green: 191 runs & 3 wickets

Matt Renshaw: 120 runs

SOM vs MID Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Somerset vs Middlesex - Royal London One-Day Cup 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: James Rew, Pieter Malan, Stephen Eskinazi, Sam Robson, Matt Renshaw, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Ben Green, Umesh Yadav, Jack Brooks, Alfie Ogborne.

Captain: Stephen Eskinazi. Vice-captain: Ben Green.

Dream11 Team for Somerset vs Middlesex - Royal London One-Day Cup 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: James Rew, Stephen Eskinazi, Sam Robson, Matt Renshaw, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Ben Green, Kasey Aldridge, Thilan Walallawita, Umesh Yadav, Jack Brooks.

Captain: Umesh Yadav. Vice-captain: Stephen Eskinazi.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav