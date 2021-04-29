SOM vs MID Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Playing 11 Updates for Today's English County Championship Match - Apr 29, 2021

Somerset will host Middlesex in an English County Championship Group 2 match at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Thursday.

Somerset are currently placed third in the English County Championship Group 2 points table with two wins and a loss from three matches. They will head into the fixture on the back of a nine-wicket victory over Leicestershire. The heroics of skipper Tom Abell, who smashed 123 runs in two innings, and Craig Overton, who scalped a total of eight wickets in the last match, paved the way for Somerset to seal the deal.

Middlesex, on the other hand, are one place behind the hosts with a win and two losses from their three matches. They registered a massive 10-wicket victory over Surrey in their previous game under the leadership of new skipper Peter Handscomb. Middlesex's bowling attack was pretty dominant in the last match. Toby Roland-Jones and Ethan Bamber, their standout performers from the previous game, have been rested for the upcoming English County Championship fixture.

The last time the two sides met earlier this month at the Lord’s in the season opener, Somerset defeated Middlesex by four wickets. Somerset will start as favorites to win the upcoming English County Championship game on their home turf.

Squads to choose from

Somerset

Tom Banton, Tom Lammonby, Tom Abell (C), James Hildreth, Jack Leach, George Bartlett, Steven Davies (WK), Craig Overton, Lewis Gregory, Josh Davey, Marchant de Lange, Edward Byrom and Roelof van der Merwe.

Middlesex

Sam Robson, Max Holden, Nick Gubbins, Peter Handscomb (C), Robbie White, John Simpson (WK), Martin Andersson, Toby Roland-Jones, Luke Hollman, Ethan Bamber, Tim Murtagh, Tom Helm, Nathan Sowter, Stephen Eskinazi, Thilan Walallawita, Jack Davies, Blake Cullen and Steven Finn.

Probable Playing XIs

Somerset

Tom Banton, Tom Abell (C), James Hildreth, Jack Leach, George Bartlett, Steven Davies (WK), Craig Overton, Lewis Gregory, Josh Davey, Marchant de Lange, Roelof van der Merwe.

Middlesex

Sam Robson, Max Holden, Nick Gubbins, Peter Handscomb (C), Robbie White, John Simpson (WK), Martin Andersson, Tim Murtagh, Tom Helm, Blake Cullen, Steven Finn.

Match Details

Match: Somerset vs Middlesex, English County Championship

Date & Time: 29th April 2021, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.

Pitch Report

The track at the Cooper Associates County Ground has been quite unpredictable. However, we can expect a lot of runs to be scored in the Somerset-Middlesex clash. The pacers are expected to procure ample swing with the new ball in hand. Meanwhile, the spinners could also have a say as the game progresses. The average first innings score at the venue is 249 runs.

English County Championship Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SOM vs MID)

SOM vs MID Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - English County Championship

Fantasy Suggestion#1: Tom Banton, Tom Abell, Max Holden, Nick Gubbins, Craig Overton, Lewis Gregory, Roelof van der Merwe, Martin Andersson, Jack Leach, Josh Davey, Steven Finn.

Captain: Lewis Gregory. Vice-captain: Tom Abell.

Fantasy Suggestion#2: Tom Banton, James Hildreth, George Bartlett, Sam Robson, Peter Handscomb, Craig Overton, Lewis Gregory, Martin Andersson, Tim Murtagh, Marchant de Lange, Steven Finn.

Captain: Lewis Gregory. Vice-captain: Steven Finn.