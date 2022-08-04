SOM vs NOT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for English Domestic One-Day Cup Match

Somerset (SOM) will be up against Notts Outlaws (NOT) in a Group A English Domestic One-Day Cup fixture at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Thursday, August 4.

Somerset CCC will be hoping to kick off their English Domestic One-Day Cup campaign with a win today. Notts Outlaws, on the other hand, will head into the contest high on confidence after winning their opening match against Sussex Sharks by 45 runs.

SOM vs NOT Probable Playing 11 Today

SOM XI

Ben Green (C), Kasey Aldridge, George Bartlett, Jack Brooks, Steve Davies (WK), Lewis Goldsworthy, James Hildreth, Matt Renshaw, Peter Siddle, Andrew Umeed, Max Waller.

NOT XI

Haseeb Hameed (C), Ben Slater, Soloman Budinger, Matthew Montgomery, Lyndon James, Liam Patterson-White, Dane Schadendorf (WK), Brett Hutton, Fateh Singh, Dane Paterson, Zak Chappell.

Match Details

SOM vs NOT, Group A, English Domestic One-Day Cup

Date and Time: 4th August 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cooper Associates County Ground has favored the batters in the last couple of matches. However, the pacers have also managed to find some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the first-innings score in the last game played at the venue being 250 runs.

Today’s SOM vs NOT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Steve Davies: Davies, who is an excellent wicketkeeper, scored a quickfire 35 off 25 balls in Somerset's last outing.

Batters

Haseeb Hameed: Hameed is a promising batter who has a knack for playing big knocks at the top of the order.

James Hildreth: Hildreth played well in the last game, scoring 57 off 64 balls. He would be keen to add to his tally today.

All-rounders

Matthew Montogomery: Matthew is a quality all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points. He played a brilliant 87-run knock in the last match.

Lyndon James: James has been in good form, scoring 37 runs off 47 balls in the last match.

Bowlers

Brett Hutton: Although listed as a bowler, Brett can effectively contribute with the bat as well. He scored a 29 runs and took three wickets in the last match.

Dane Patterson: Paterson scalped two wickets in the last game. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in SOM vs NOT Dream11 prediction team

Brett Hutton (NOT) – 142 points

Liam Patterson (NOT) – 113 points

Matthew Montogomery (NOT) – 101 points

Z Chappell (NOT) – 86 points

F Singh (NOT) – 70 points

Important Stats for SOM vs NOT Dream11 prediction team

Brett Hutton – 29 runs and 3 wickets in 1 match; SR – 207.14& ER – 2.66

Liam Patterson – 62 runs and 1 wicket; SR – 134.78 & ER – 5.20

Matthew Montogomery – 87 runs in 1 match; SR – 92.55

Zak Chappell – 11 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR – 122.22 & ER – 6.37

Fateh Singh – 2 wickets in 1 match; ER – 6.16

SOM vs NOT Dream11 Prediction Today (English Domestic One-Day Cup)

SOM vs NOT Dream11 Prediction - English Domestic One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Steve Davies, James Hildreth, Matt Renshaw, Haseeb Hameed, Ben Green, Kasey Aldridge, Matthew Montogomery, Peter Siddle, Max Waller, Dane Paterson, Liam Patterson.

Captain: Matthew Montogomery. Vice-captain: Matt Renshaw.

SOM vs NOT Dream11 Prediction - English Domestic One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Steve Davies, Matt Renshaw, Haseeb Hameed, George Bartlett, Ben Green, Matthew Montogomery, Lyndon James, Peter Siddle, Max Waller, Dane Paterson, Bret Hutton

Captain: Ben Green. Vice-captain: Matthew Montogomery.

