Somerset vs Nottinghamshire - Dream11 Prediction - Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Somerset will take on Nottinghamshire in the third quarter-final of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton on Friday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SOM vs NOT Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Somerset have been in magnificent form in this tournament. They have 12 wins and two losses and topped the South Group. They are currently on a five-match winning streak.

On the other hand, Nottinghamshire have had a decent run but their recent form has been a bit inconsistent. They have lost three out of their last five games but overall, they have eight wins and six losses, which saw them finish fourth on the North Group points table.

SOM vs NOT, Match Details

The third quarter-final match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 between Somerset and Nottinghamshire will be played on July 7, 2023, at Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton. The game is set to take place at 11.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SOM vs NOT

Date & Time: July 7, 2023, 11.00 pm IST

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton has been a solid one to bat on. 221, 186 and 195 have been scored by teams batting first in the last three matches at this ground in this tournament. Thus, a relatively high-scoring encounter could be on the cards.

SOM vs NOT Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Somerset: W, W, W, W, W

Nottinghamshire: W, L, L, W, L

SOM vs NOT Probable Playing 11 today

Somerset Team News

No major injury concerns.

Somerset Probable Playing XI: Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Tom Abell (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sean Dickson, Lewis Gregory, Ben Green, Craig Overton, Josh Davey, Matt Henry, and Ish Sodhi.

Nottinghamshire Team News

Shaheen Afridi has left the Nottinghamshire side for national duty and Luke Fletcher returned to the squad.

Nottinghamshire Probable Playing XI: Joe Clarke, Alex Hales (c), Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Tom Moores (wk), Haseeb Hameed, Imad Wasim, Conor McKerr/Luke Fletcher, Calvin Harrison, Matthew Carter, and Jake Ball.

Today’s SOM vs NOT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Tom Moores (14 matches, 363 runs)

Tom Moores has been batting well. The Nottinghamshire wicketkeeper-batter has made 363 runs at an average of 40.33 and a strike rate of 144.04.

Top Batter Pick

Will Smeed (14 matches, 471 runs)

Will Smeed is in top form with the bat. The Somerset batter has aggregated 471 runs while striking at 183.26 and he has racked up five half-centuries. He has hit 48 fours and 29 sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Lewis Gregory (11 matches, 112 runs, 11 wickets)

Lewis Gregory has been effective with both bat and ball. The Somerset seam-bowling all-rounder has got 112 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 136.58. With the ball, he has taken 11 scalps at an economy of 7.31.

Top Bowler Pick

Matt Henry (11 matches, 23 wickets)

Matt Henry is in excellent form with the ball. The New Zealand fast bowler has picked up 23 wickets from 11 matches and he has an economy rate of 8.31. He is striking once every 10-11 deliveries.

SOM vs NOT match captain and vice-captain choices

Ben Green (14 matches, 144 runs, 26 wickets)

Ben Green has been superb with the ball. The seam-bowling all-rounder has returned with 26 wickets from 14 games and he has a bowling strike rate of 10.8. With the bat, he has got 144 runs at a strike rate of 156.52.

Joe Clarke (14 matches, 430 runs)

Joe Clarke is in solid batting form. He has amassed 430 runs at an average of 33.07 and he is striking at 161.04. He has struck three half-centuries and has hit 22 sixes along with 48 fours.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SOM vs NOT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Ben Green 144 runs & 26 wickets in 14 matches Joe Clarke 430 runs in 14 matches Will Smeed 471 runs in 14 matches Matt Henry 23 wickets in 14 matches Lewis Gregory 112 runs & 11 wickets in 11 matches

SOM vs NOT match expert tips

There are some quality top-order batters on both sides and they could be crucial picks. Thus, the likes of Joe Clarke, Tom Banton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Alex Hales, and Will Smeed could be the ones to watch out for.

SOM vs NOT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Somerset vs Nottinghamshire - 3rd Quarter-final.

Wicketkeepers: Joe Clarke, Tom Banton, Tom Moores

Batters: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Alex Hales, Will Smeed

All-rounders: Ben Green, Lewis Gregory, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Matt Henry, Jake Ball

SOM vs NOT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Somerset vs Nottinghamshire - 3rd Quarter-final.

Wicketkeepers: Joe Clarke, Tom Moores

Batters: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Alex Hales, Tom Abell, Will Smeed

All-rounders: Ben Green, Craig Overton, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Matt Henry, Jake Ball

