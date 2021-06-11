SOM vs SUR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 11th, 2021

Somerset and Surrey will lock horns at Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Friday in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast.

Somerset started the season on a forgettable note after they lost to Essex by three wickets in their opener. Batting first, Somerset posted 185/7, thanks to Ben Green’s 43-run unbeaten knock. But the total wasn’t enough as Essex successfully chased it down in 18.5 overs. Somerset will be hoping for a turnaround in fortunes going into their next encounter.

On the flip side of the coin, Surrey did an exceptional job in their season opener against Middlesex, defeating them by 54 runs. Surrey posted a whopping 223/7, courtesy of Will Jacks’ 70-run knock. In response, Middlesex managed only 169 runs in 20 overs.

On that note, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 fantasy team for the T20 Blast match between Somerset and Surrey.

#3 Will Jacks

Middlesex v Surrey CCC - Vitality T20 Blast

Surrey's top-order batsman Will Jacks was impressive in his last outing against Middlesex. His 70-run knock was laced with nine fours and five sixes at a humongous strike rate of 292.

Will Jacks made the most use of the powerplay overs right from the word go. His clean striking in his team's season opener will be a huge boost for Surrey going forward into the tournament.

#2 Tom Banton

Somerset CCC v Essex Eagles - Vitality T20 Blast

Somerset opener Tom Banton entered the season with huge expectations but his 18-run knock during his short stay didn’t help his team’s cause against Essex. Banton’s strike rate of 225 was one of the talking points of his knock, though.

The 22-year-old is known for his explosive performances and is expected to bounce back in the encounter against Surrey. With the Cooper Associates County Ground being a belter, he will get a lot of assistance in the initial overs and will want to add some quality runs to his team's tally.

#1 Sam Curran

Middlesex v Surrey CCC - Vitality T20 Blast

Surrey all-rounder Sam Curran batted at No. 4 and opened the proceedings with the ball in his team's T20 Blast 2021 season opener against Middlesex. Though he couldn’t make it big with the willow, he did pretty well with the ball in hand.

After scoring 21 runs, Curran disturbed Middlesex’s run-flow by picking up four middle-order wickets and sealing a victory for Surrey. With Curran doing well in both departments, he will be the best option to lead your Dream11 team for the T20 Blast fixture between Somerset and Surrey.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee