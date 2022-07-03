SOM vs SUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 126

Somerset will take on Surrey in the 126th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 at The Cooper Associates Country Ground in Taunton on Sunday.

Somerset have had a pretty decent Vitality Blast campaign so far. They have won nine of their 13 matches and have 18 points. Somerset are third in the South Group table and have a net run rate of +0.473.

They are also arriving into this match on the back of consecutive wins in their last two matches and will be hoping to sustain that winning momentum.

Surrey, on the other hand, have been fantastic and consistent throughout the season and top the South Group table. They have a three-point lead over Somerset at the top.

Somerset have won 10 of their 13 games and have only lost twice. They also have the highest net run rate of +0.883 and defeated Kent by four wickets in their most recent game.

SOM vs SUR Probable Playing 11 Today

SOM XI

Will Smeed, Tom Banton (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Tom Abell (c), Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey.

SUR XI

Hashim Amla, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Laurie Evans, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Chris Jordan (c), Jordan Clark, Jamie Smith (wk), Daniel Worrall, Tom Curran.

Match Details

SOM vs NOT, Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 126

Date and Time: July 3, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: The Cooper Associates Country Ground, Taunton

Pitch Report

All the Vitality Blast 2022 matches held at this venue have been high-scoring encounters. The same trend is likely to continue as batters have managed to play shots all around the park.

A score of 185 is expected to par at this venue and bowlers will have to be at their very best.

Today's SOM vs SUR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Banton is a wonderful choice for the wicketkeeper slot and he has been in great form with the bat. He has scored 265 runs at a strike rate of around 125.

Batters

Rilee Rossouw has been in astounding touch with the bat in hand. He’s the fourth-highest run-scorer in the competition with 503 runs in 13 matches at an average of 50.30.

He has also batted with a fabulous strike rate of close to 190 and has scored six half centuries. He will be a fantastic captaincy pick for your SOM vs SUR Dream11 fantasy side.

Jason Roy is one of the most dangerous openers in white ball cricket and is difficult to stop once he gets going. He scored 58 runs at a strike rate of 214.81 in the previous match against Kent and is expected to be formidable once again.

All-rounders

Will Jacks is an explosive all-rounder who has been in wonderful form. He has scored 448 runs at an average of 37.33. He has also taken two wickets.

Sam Curran is a majestic white-ball all-rounder who has been on top of his game after making his comeback from injury. He has scored 186 runs in six matches and has also taken 10 wickets.

Bowlers

Chris Jordan has been in fine touch with the ball and has picked up wickets at regular intervals. He has scalped 14 wickets in 13 games so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in SOM vs SUR Dream11 prediction team

Rilee Rossouw (SOM) – 821 points

Will Jacks (SUR) – 774 points

Sam Curran (SUR) – 726 points

Sunil Narine (SUR) – 724 points

Chris Jordan (SUR) – 668 points

Important stats for SOM vs SUR Dream11 prediction team

Rilee Rossouw: 503 runs

Will Jacks: 448 runs and 2 wickets

Sam Curran: 186 runs and 10 wickets

Sunil Narine: 13 wickets

Jason Roy: 281 runs

SOM vs SUR Dream11 Prediction Today

SOM vs SUR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Banton, Rilee Rossouw, Will Smeed, Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Sunil Narine, Ben Green, Chris Jordan, Josh Davey, Peter Siddle

Captain: Sam Curran, Vice-Captain: Rilee Rossouw

SOM vs SUR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Banton, Rilee Rossouw, Will Smeed, Jason Roy, Tom Abell, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Ben Green, Chris Jordan, Josh Davey, Peter Siddle

Captain: Jason Roy, Vice-Captain: Will Jacks.

