SOM vs SUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One Day Cup 2022, Match 59

Somerset (SOM) will take on Sussex (SUS) in the 59th match of the Royal London One Day Cup 2022 at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Friday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SOM vs SUS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for the 59th match.

It will be a clash of David vs Goliath when Somerset square up against Sussex. Somerset have been extremely underwhelming and despite playing six matches, they are yet to open their account in the competition. They haven’t won a single match and unsurprisingly, are rooted to the bottom of the table. Surrey defeated them by 43 runs in their most recent encounter.

Meanwhile, Sussex have been one of the best sides in Group A. They have won four of their six matches and are second in the standings, behind Leicestershire with eight points. Sussex have won their last two matches in a row, including their most recent four-wicket win over Durham. They will be the favourites to win this match as well.

SOM vs SUS Match Details, Match 59

The 59th match of the Royal London One Day Cup will be played on August 19 at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton, England. The match is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SUR vs SOM, Royal London One Day Cup 2022, Match 59

Date and Time: 19th August, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SOM vs SUS Pitch Report

The track at The Copper Associates County Ground in Taunton is expected to provide a certain degree of assistance to the batters. As a result, chasing reasonable targets could prove to be very much possible on this wicket. The track also has something in it for the pace bowlers and the average first innings score over the last five matches is 255.

Last 3 matches (This season)

Matches won by team batting first: 1

Matches won by team bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 265

Average second innings score: 263

SOM vs SUS Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Surrey: W-W-L-W-W

Gloucestershire: L-L-L-L-L

SOM vs SUS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Somerset Injury/Team News

George Scott has joined Somerset on loan from Gloucestershire and is available for selection. Sonny Baker has been called up to the Southern Brave side. Meanwhile, the team will also be without the services of Ben Green, Peter Siddlem and Ned Leonard due to various injuries. Matt Renshaw will captain instead of Green.

Somerset Probable Playing 11

Matt Renshaw (c), Steven Davies (wk), Lewis Goldsworthy, George Bartlett, James Hildreth, Josh Davey, James Rew, Kasey Aldridge, Ollie Sale, Jack Brooks, Max Waller

Sussex Injury/Team News

Team is expected to remain the same

Sussex Probable Playing 11

Alistair Orr, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Cheteshwar Pujara(c), Tom Alsop(w), Delray Rawlins, Danial Ibrahim, Aristides Karvelas, James Coles, Henry Crocombe, Bradley Currie

SOM vs SUS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

James Rew (6 matches, 211 runs, Average: 35.16)

James Rew is a great choice for the wicketkeeper slot for your SOM vs SUS Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 211 runs in six matches at an average of over 35.

Top Batter pick

Cheteshwar Pujara (6 matches, 416 runs, Average: 104)

Star Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the competition. Pujara has looked in unbelievable form and has already scored 416 runs at a jaw-dropping average of 104. He has batted at a strike rate of 11.82 and has two centuries to his name. He should be the first-choice captaincy pick in your SOM vs SUS Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Top All-rounder pick

Delray Rawlins (134 runs and 10 wickets in 6 matches)

Delray Rawlins has had a massive influence on Sussex so far in the competition. He has been destructive with the ball in hand and has picked up 10 wickets in just six innings at an economy rate of 4.23. He has also added 134 runs with the bat.

Top Bowler pick

Ari Karvelas (6 matches, 17 wickets, Average: 14.47)

Ari Karvelas is the leading wicket-taker in the Royal London One Day Cup 2022 and has scalped 17 wickets in just six matches so far. He has a fantastic average of 14.47 and has bowled at an economy rate of 5.02. He will be a crucial pick for your Dream11 Prediction.

SOM vs SUS match captain and vice-captain choices

Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara has been in fluent touch with the bat. He is extremely dependable and has scored runs aplenty. He is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament and his average of 104 is more than enough reason to pick him as the captain for SOM vs SUS Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Ari Karvelas

Ari Karvelas is on fire with the ball in hand. He has bowled consistently and has picked up 17 wickets in just six matches to take the top spot in the wicket-takers’ list. His average of below 15 in ODI cricket is unbelievable and Karvelas has also been extremely economical.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SOM vs SUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Name Stats Fantasy Points Cheteshwar Pujara 416 runs 525 points Ari Karvelas 17 wickets 579 points Delray Rawlins 134 runs and 10 wickets 569 points Matt Renshaw 260 runs 403 points Kasey Aldridge 11 wickets 379 points

SOM vs SUS match expert tips

Cheteshwar Pujara has played several match-winning knocks for Sussex and has fetched plenty of fantasy points already. If he continues with the same momentum, he could prove to be an extremely safe captaincy choice for your SOM vs SUS Dream11.

SOM vs SUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 59, Head to Head League

SOM vs SUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: James Rew, Tom Alsop

Batter: Cheteshwar Pujara, Matt Renshaw, Ali Orr, Tom Clark

All-rounder: Delray Rawlins, Kasey Aldridge

Bowler: Ari Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Jack Brooks

SOM vs SUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 59, Grand League

SOM vs SUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: James Rew, Tom Alsop

Batter: Cheteshwar Pujara, Matt Renshaw, Ali Orr

All-rounder: Delray Rawlins, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy

Bowler: Ari Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Jack Brooks

