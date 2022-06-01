SOM vs SUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 Match

The South Group in the T20 Blast 2022 will see Somerset (SOM) host Sussex (SUS) at the Coopers Associate County Ground Stadium in Taunton on Wednesday.

Somerset have been the team to beat in the South Group, winning all three of their matches so far. While their bowling attack has stepped up at times of need, it has been their top order that has led the way for them. However, they face a strong Sussex side who have blown hot and cold in the T20 Blast this season. While Mohammed Rizwan is not available for Sussex, they will rely on their potent bowling attack to do the business. With two valuable points up for grabs, a cracker beckons in Taunton.

SOM vs SUS Probable Playing 11 Today

SOM XI

Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Rilee Rossouw, Tom Abell (c), Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Lewis Goldsworthy, Marchant de Lange and Josh Davey.

SUS XI

Luke Wright, Josh Philippe (wk), Delray Rawlins, Tom Alsop, Ravi Bopara (c), Harrison Ward/Fynn Hudson-Prentice, George Garton, Obed McCoy, Tymal Mills, Archie Lenham/Will Beer and Steven Finn.

Match Details

SOM vs SUS, T20 Blast 2022, South Group

Date and Time: 1st June 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Pitch Report

A decent batting track awaits the two sides in Taunton with there being ample help available for the pacers. The new ball should swing around a bit with extra bounce also bound to come into play. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play given the turn on offer. Wickets in hand will be key, with 160-170 being a good total. Weather is a concern, but at least a shortened game is expected, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today’s SOM vs SUS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Josh Philippe: Josh Philippe is set to open the batting for Sussex with Mohammed Rizwan not available for Sussex. Philippe has shown glimpses of his ability in this tournament but is due for a big one. With his knack for scoring big runs bound to have a say, he is a good addition to your SOM vs SUS Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Will Smeed: Will Smeed has had a brilliant year or so, impressing in the Hundred and PSL. He has had a fine start to his T20 Blast campaign as well, scoring some quick runs in the top order. Given his form and ability to take on the bowlers from ball one, he is surely one to keep an eye out for in this game.

All-rounder

Lewis Gregory: Lewis Gregory hasn't had the best of time with the bat but he has used his experience well with the ball in hand. He has already picked up five wickets in three games and has taken the responsibility of bowling crunch overs. With Gregory likely to bat higher up the order as well, he is a good pick to have in your SOM vs SUS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Steven Finn: Steven Finn, who made the move from Middlesex to Sussex in the off-season, has been decent with the new ball, using his height and swing-bowling ability to good effect. The tall, lanky pacer has been integral to their bowling attack given his effectiveness in the powerplay. With the conditions playing into his hands, Finn should pick up a wicket or two in this game early on.

Top 3 best players to pick in SOM vs SUS Dream11 prediction team

Rilee Rossouw (SOM)

Tom Banton (SOM)

Mohammed Rizwan (SUS)

Important stats for SOM vs SUS Dream11 prediction team

Mohammed Rizwan - 152 runs in 3 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 76.00

Will Smeed - 101 runs in 3 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 33.67

Lewis Gregory - 5 wickets in 3 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 11.00

SOM vs SUS Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

SOM vs SUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Alsop, Tom Banton, Josh Philippe, Rilee Rossouw, Delray Rawlins, Will Smeed, Roelof van der Merwe, Lewis Gregory, Steve Finn, George Garton and Josh Davey.

Captain: Josh Philippe. Vice-captain: Will Smeed.

SOM vs SUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Alsop, Tom Banton, Josh Philippe, Rilee Rossouw, Delray Rawlins, Tom Abell, Tymal Mills, Lewis Gregory, Marchant de Lange, George Garton and Josh Davey.

Captain: Rilee Rossouw. Vice-captain: Delray Rawlins.

