SOM vs GLO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vitality T20 Blast 2021 Match – Jul 18, 2021

Somerset will be up against Gloucestershire in a South Group fixture in this 2021 season of the Vitality T20 Blast. The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton will be the venue for this game. This is the final group stage encounter for both teams.

Somerset have been in top form in this competition. They are currently second on the South Group points table with 16 points. They have won seven games and have lost just four apart from the two washouts this season. Moreover, Somerset have recorded three wins from their last four games.

On the other hand, Gloucestershire have been inconsistent. They have six wins and five losses alongside two no-results from their 13 games. Their recent form hasn't been great and they have lost three out of their last four games.

Both teams are in with a chance of making it to the quarter-finals. Somerset have one foot in the knockouts and even if they lose this game, they can still qualify provided other results go in their favor. However, Gloucestershire need to win this game in order to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Squads to choose from

Somerset: Craig Overton (c), Jack Brooks, Devon Conway, Steve Davies, Marchant de Lange, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ben Green, James Hildreth, Tom Lammonby, Jack Leach, Will Smeed, Roelof van der Merwe, Max Waller

Gloucestershire: Jack Taylor (c), Miles Hammond, Graeme van Buuren, O Price, Glenn Phillips, Benny Howell, Ryan Higgins, Ian Cockbain, George Scott, Tom Smith, Daniel Worrall, Josh Shaw, David Payne

Predicted Playing XIs

Somerset: Devon Conway, Steven Davies (wk), James Hildreth, Will Smeed, Lewis Goldsworthy, Tom Lammonby, Ben Green, Craig Overton (c), Roelof van der Merwe, Marchant de Lange, Jack Leach

Gloucestershire: Miles Hammond, Benny Howell, Ian Cockbain, Glenn Phillips (wk), Jack Taylor (c), Ryan Higgins, Graeme van Buuren, George Scott, Tom Smith, Daniel Worrall, Josh Shaw

Match Details

Match: Somerset vs Gloucestershire

Date: July 18th 2021, 11 PM IST

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Pitch Report

The track at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton is a superb one to bat on and it has constantly produced high-scoring fixtures. In 2021, six T20 games have been played at this venue and the average score batting first at this venue is 180. The spinners have fared well while the pacers have also got some bounce and movement with the new ball. Thus, another batting beauty is likely to be in store for this game but the bowlers might just have something in it for them as well.

Vitality T20 Blast 2021 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (SOM vs GLO)

Dream11 Team for Somerset vs Gloucestershire - Vitality T20 Blast 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Hildreth, Miles Hammond, Will Smeed, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Lewis Goldsworthy, Marchant de Lange, Josh Shaw, Craig Overton

Captain: Glenn Phillips Vice-captain: Devon Conway

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Hildreth, Ian Cockbain, Will Smeed, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Marchant de Lange, Tom Smith, Craig Overton

Captain: Benny Howell Vice-captain: Roelof van der Merwe

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava