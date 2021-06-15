SOM vs KET Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast 2021 Match - June 15, 2021

Somerset will be up against Kent in a South Group T20 Blast fixture at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Tuesday.

Somerset have lost their first two T20 Blast games and are reeling in the penultimate position in the South Group points table. Despite racking up totals in excess of 180 while batting first in the two matches, they ended up losing both, with Essex and Surrey beating Somerset by three and seven wickets respectively.

Kent, meanwhile, have had a magnificent start to their T20 Blast campaign, winning their first three games. They are currently second in the standings, level on points with South Group leaders Surrey, who have a better net run rate. Kent beat Gloucestershire by five runs in their last match.

Squads to choose from

Somerset: Lewis Gregory (c), Tom Abell, Tom Banton, Eddie Byrom, Josh Davey, Marchant de Lange, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ben Green, James Hildreth, Tom Lammonby, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Will Smeed, Max Waller

Kent: Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Sam Billings, Alex Blake, Zak Crawley, Jordan Cox, Joe Denly, Nathan Gilchrist, Fred Klaassen, Jack Leaning, James Logan, Matt Milnes, Qais Ahmed, Oliver Robinson (wk), Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart

Predicted Playing XIs

Somerset: Tom Banton (wk), James Hildreth, Will Smeed, Tom Abell, Ben Green, Lewis Gregory (c), Edward Byrom, Craig Overton, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Jack Leach

Kent: Joe Denly, Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Zak Crawley, Sam Billings (wk), Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox, Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen

Match Details

Match: Somerset vs Kent

Date and Time: June 15th 2021, 11 PM IST

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Pitch Report

The track at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton is a superb one to bat on. In 2021, the average first innings score at the venue in the T20 format is 186 runs. In fact, scores of 186 and 188 have been chased down quite comfortably in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast. Another batting paradise is likely to be in store for Tuesday's game and a score of around 190 could well be par on this ground.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SOM vs KET)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Billings, Tom Banton, James Hildreth, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Tom Abell, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Darren Stevens, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Fred Klaassen

Captain: Joe Denly. Vice-captain: Tom Banton

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Billings, Tom Banton, James Hildreth, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Jack Leaning, Tom Abell, Joe Denly, Darren Stevens, Marchant de Lange, Craig Overton, Qais Ahmed

Captain: Jack Leaning. Vice-captain: Sam Billings

Edited by Samya Majumdar