SOM vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - June 11, 2021

Somerset will be up against Surrey in a South Group T20 Blast fixture at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Friday.

Somerset didn’t have a great start to their T20 Blast campaign, losing to Essex in a high-scoring encounter. Despite racking up 185 while batting first, Somerset couldn’t defend the total and lost the game by three wickets. They will be eager to open their account in the T20 Blast as soon as possible.

Surrey, on the other hand, recorded a thumping win over Middlesex in their T20 Blast opener. After posting a massive 223, Surrey successfully defended it by restricting Middlesex to 169/9. They will be keen to extend their winning momentum in the T20 Blast.

Squads to choose from

Somerset: Lewis Gregory (c), Tom Abell, Kasey Aldridge, Tom Banton (wk), Jack Brooks, Eddie Byrom, Josh Davey, Marchant de Lange, Ben Green, James Hildreth, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Roelof van der Merwe, Max Waller.

Surrey: Gareth Batty (c), Hashim Amla, Jordan Clark, Rikki Clarke, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Matt Dunn, Laurie Evans, Ben Geddes, Will Jacks, Daniel Moriarty, Jamie Overton, Ryan Patel, Jason Roy, Jamie Smith (wk)

Predicted Playing XIs

Somerset: Tom Banton (wk), James Hildreth, Roelof van der Merwe, Tom Abell (c), Edward Byrom, Lewis Gregory, Ben Green, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Jack Brooks, Max Waller

Surrey: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Jamie Smith (wk), Sam Curran, Jordan Clark, Jamie Overton, Tom Curran, Gareth Batty (c), Matt Dunn, Daniel Moriarty

Match Details

Match: Somerset vs Surrey

Date and Time: June 11th 2021, 11 PM IST

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton has been a solid one to bat on. The first T20 Blast game of the season saw Somerset post 185 while batting first, with Essex chasing the target down with seven balls to spare. Another high-scoring match is likely to be on the cards today.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SOM vs SUR)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Banton, James Hildreth, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Will Jacks, Lewis Gregory, Sam Curran, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Jamie Overton, Tom Curran

Captain: Will Jacks. Vice-captain: Lewis Gregory

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Banton, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Tom Abell, Will Jacks, Roelof van der Merwe, Lewis Gregory, Sam Curran, Marchant de Lange, Jamie Overton, Daniel Moriarty

Captain: Sam Curran. Vice-captain: Tom Banton

Edited by Samya Majumdar