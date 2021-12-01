AUK vs AUM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta Matches 35 & 36

The Atlas UTC Knights (AUK) will be up against the American University of Malta (AUM) in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta matches at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Wednesday.

Atlas UTC Knights have won three out of their four ECS T10 Malta matches and are currently second in the Group B points table. They beat Gozo by a massive 50-run margin in their last game. The American University of Malta, on the other hand, have won all six of their matches and are currently placed at the top of the standings. They won their last ECS T10 Malta fixture against Gozo by seven wickets.

AUK vs AUM Probable Playing 11 Today

AUK XI

Sujesh Appu (C), Al Amen Abdul Lathif, Amal Babu (WK), Sarath Babu, Nithin Babu, Avinash Dileep, Basil George, Dinil George, Justin Shaju, Samuel Stanislaus, Nithin Sunny.

AUM XI

Jit Patel (C), Darshanik Gohil, Darshit Patankar (WK), Jassi Singh, Zoheb Malek, Mohammedsadab Patel, Abhishek Prajapati, Varun Prasath, Aman Ralhan, Tarak Shah, Jitu Singh.

Match Details

AUK vs AUM, Matches 35 & 36, ECS T10 Malta

Date and Time: 1st December 2021, 05:00 PM and 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club is pretty much a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers will also find some movement early on with the new ball. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. The average first-innings score in the last three matches played at the venue is 90 runs.

Today’s AUK vs AUM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Darshit Patankar: Patankar has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 109 runs at a strike rate of close to 163. He is also the leading run-scorer for his side in ECS T10 Malta.

Batters

Abhishek Prajapati: Prajapati has impressed everyone with his all-round performances so far this season. He has scored 49 runs at a strike rate of 122.50 and also picked up five wickets in six matches.

Samuel Stanislaus: Stanislaus has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Atlas UTC Knights. He has scored 88 runs at a strike rate of 135.38 in four matches.

All-rounders

Varun Prasath: Prasath has been in brilliant form with both the bat and ball this season. He has scored 108 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 183-plus, while also picking up eight wickets at an economy rate of 6.50 in six outings.

Basil George: George has scored 42 runs at a strike rate of 155.55 and also picked up two wickets in two matches. He is a quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side.

Bowlers

Darshanik Gohil: Gohil has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 3.85 in the four matches he has played this season. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can pick up wickets at regular intervals for his side.

Nithin Babu: Babu has bowled pretty well in the ECS T10 Malta. He has scalped three wickets, including his best figures of 2/3, in four matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in AUK vs AUM Dream11 prediction team

Varun Prasath (AUM) - 504 points

Zoheb Malek (AUM) - 335 points

Darshit Patankar (AUM) - 315 points

Jit Patel (AUM) - 271 points

Abhishek Prajapati (AUM) - 265 points

Important Stats for AUK vs AUM Dream11 prediction team

Varun Prasath: 108 runs and 8 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 183.05 and ER - 6.50

Basil George: 42 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 155.55 and ER - 9.25

Zoheb Malek: 41 runs and 6 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 151.85 and ER - 7.12

Darshit Patankar: 109 runs in 6 matches; SR - 162.68

Samuel Stanislaus: 88 runs in 4 matches; SR - 135.38

AUK vs AUM Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Malta)

AUK vs AUM Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malta

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tarak Shah, Darshit Patankar, Abhishek Prajapati, Samuel Stanislaus, Basil George, Zoheb Malek, Varun Prasath, Jit Patel, Darshanik Gohil, Justin Shaju, Nithin Babu.

Captain: Varun Prasath. Vice-captain: Basil George.

AUK vs AUM Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malta

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Darshit Patankar, Abhishek Prajapati, Samuel Stanislaus, Basil George, Zoheb Malek, Varun Prasath, Jassi Singh, Jit Patel, Darshanik Gohil, Sujesh Appu, Justin Shaju.

Captain: Basil George. Vice-captain: Varun Prasath.

Edited by Samya Majumdar