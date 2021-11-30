SOP vs BAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Match 19

Southern Punjab (SOP) will be up against Balochistan (BAL) in the 19th match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at the United Bank Ltd. Sports Complex in Karachi on Tuesday.

Southern Punjab will be disappointed with their performance in the last match against Central Punjab, losing the contest by an innings and 56 runs. They have 74 points in their bag and are currently third in the points table. Balochistan, on the other hand, are currently placed at the bottom of the standings with 52 points to their name. They lost to Sindh by an innings and 188 runs in their last outing.

SOP vs BAL Probable Playing 11 Today

SOP XI

Umar Siddiq (C), Aamer Yamin, Azam Khan (WK), Agha Salman, Ali Usman, Imran Rafiq, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Tayyab Tahir, Yousuf Babar, Zia-ul-Haq.

BAL XI

Imran Butt (C), Akbar-ur-Rehman, Bismillah Khan (WK), Akif Javed, Amad Butt, Ayaz Tasawar, Azeem Ghumman, Gohar Faiz, Kashif Bhatti, Raja ul Hasan, Khurram Shahzad.

Match Details

SOP vs BAL, Match 19, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Date and Time: 30th November 2021, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: United Bank Ltd. Sports Complex, Karachi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the United Bank Ltd. Sports Complex has favored the bowlers in the last couple of matches. While the pacers will get movement with the new ball, the spinners will also come into play as the match progresses. The average first-innings score at the venue is 269 runs.

Today’s SOP vs BAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Bismillah Khan: Khan has been in decent form with the bat, scoring 369 runs at an average of 52-plus in six Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Imran Butt: Butt has been in brilliant form with the bat, having amassed 510 runs at an average of 56.66 in six outings.

Tayyab Tahir: Tahir has scored 546 runs at an average of 60.66 while also picking up a wicket in six matches. He is also the leading run-scorer for Southern Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

All-rounders

Mohammad Imran Randhawa: Randhawa has scored 245 runs at a strike rate of 77.53 and also picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 3.00 in five matches. He can do well with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match.

Kashif Bhatti: Bhatti has impressed everyone with his all-round performances so far this season. He has scored 77 runs while also picking up six wickets at an economy rate of 3.17 in three matches.

Bowlers

Ali Usman: Usman has picked up 29 wickets at an economy rate of 2.87 and also scored 86 runs in six matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Raja ul Hasan: Hasan has been in decent form with the ball in the last couple of matches, picking up 15 wickets, including his best figures of 5/132. He is also the leading wicket-taker for Balochistan in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Top 5 best players to pick in SOP vs BAL Dream11 prediction team

Imran Butt (BAL) - 433 points

Tayyab Tahir (SOP) - 341 points

Bismillah Khan (BAL) - 313 points

Ayaz Tasawar (BAL) - 248 points

Amad Butt (BAL) - 144 points

Important Stats for SOP vs BAL Dream11 prediction team

Tayyab Tahir: 546 runs and 1 wicket in 6 matches; SR - 55.20 and ER - 0.00

Imran Butt: 510 runs in 6 matches; SR - 48.47

Ali Usman: 86 runs and 29 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 39.81 and ER - 2.87

Bismillah Khan: 369 runs in 6 matches; SR - 62.75

Ayaz Tasawar: 284 runs in 6 matches; SR - 45.88

SOP vs BAL Dream11 Prediction Today (Quaid-e-Azam Trophy)

SOP vs BAL Dream11 Prediction - Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bismillah Khan, Imran Butt, Tayyab Tahir, Ayaz Tasawar, Kashif Bhatti, Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Khurram Shahzad, Zia-ul-Haq, Raja ul Hasan.

Captain: Imran Butt. Vice-captain: Kashif Bhatti.

SOP vs BAL Dream11 Prediction - Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Umar Siddiq, Imran Butt, Tayyab Tahir, Ayaz Tasawar, Agha Salman, Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Khurram Shahzad, Raja ul Hasan, Ali Usman.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Khurram Shahzad. Vice-captain: Aamer Yamin.

Edited by Samya Majumdar