SOP vs BAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022, Match 22

Southern Punjab (SOP) will be up against Balochistan (BAL) in the 22nd match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, November 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SOP vs BAL Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Southern Punjab are yet to win a game in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022. Having played seven matches so far, they have drawn twice, while losing five times. They are currently fifth in the standings and are heading into the fixture on the back of a 202-run loss against Sindh.
Balochistan, meanwhile, are fourth in the points table. They have also played seven games. winning and losing twice apiece while drawing three times. Their last match against the Northern ended in a draw.
SOP vs BAL Match Details, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022
The 22nd match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022 will be played on November 8 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The game is set to take place at 10:30 AM IST.
SOP vs BAL, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022, Match 22
Date and Time: 8th November 2022, 10:30 AM IST
Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Live Streaming and Broadcast: PCB website and YouTube
SOP vs BAL Pitch Report
The track at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is pretty competitive. High scores are pretty common here, especially in the first innings.
Last 5 matches (Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022)
Matches won by teams batting first: 1
Matches won by teams bowling first: 2
Average first-innings score: 304.75
Average second-innings score: 239.4
SOP vs BAL Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
Southern Punjab: L-D-D-D-D
Balochistan: D-W-L-D-L
SOP vs BAL probable playing 11s for today’s match
Southern Punjab injury/team news
No major injury updates.
Southern Punjab Probable Playing 11
Umar Siddiq, Zain Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Usman Salahuddin, Sharoon Siraj, Agha Salman, Azam Khan (wk), Hassan Khan, Hasan Ali (c), Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Sadaqat.
Balochistan injury/team news
No major injury updates.
Balochistan Probable Playing 11
Imran Butt, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdul Bangalzai, Asad Shafiq (c), Haris Sohail, Hussain Talat, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Bilawal Iqbal, Yasir Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Akif Javed.
SOP vs BAL Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
U Siddiq (7 matches, 435 runs, Average: 33.46)
U Siddiq is a great wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 435 runs, including two centuries, at an average of 33.46 in seven matches.
Top Batter pick
Z Abbas (7 matches, 459 runs, Average: 35.31)
Z Abbas has looked in solid touch with the bat in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022. He has amassed 459 runs at an average of 35.31, scoring two centuries in the process.
Top All-rounder pick
H Talat (7 matches, 517 runs and 7 wickets)
H Talat has scored 517 runs at an average of 47 in addition to taking seven wickets.
Top Bowler pick
M Abbas (4 matches, 18 wickets, Average: 21.22)
M Abbas’ consistency has been worth noting, having taken 18 wickets at an average of 21.22 in just four matches
SOP vs BAL match captain and vice-captain choices
A Shafiq
A Shafiq is the second-highest run-scorer in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022 with 600 runs at a wonderful average of 54.55. He has two centuries and three fifties to his name. Shafiq has also taken four wickets and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your SOP vs BAL Dream11 fantasy team.
M Ilyas
M Ilyas is the second-highest wicket-taker for Southern Punjab, having scalped 16 wickets so far. He has also scored 142 runs.
5 Must-picks with players stats for SOP vs BAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
SOP vs BAL match expert tips
A Shafiq has been in great touch with the bat and is a safe captaincy choice for your SOP vs BAL Dream11 fantasy team.
SOP vs BAL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 22, Head to Head League
Wicketkeepers: Haseebullah, U Siddiq
Batters: Z Abbas, U Salahuddin, H Sohail
All-rounders: A Shafiq (c), H Talat, A Salman
Bowlers: M Ilyas (vc), M Abbas, K Bhatti
SOP vs BAL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 22, Grand League
Wicketkeepers: Haseebullah, U Siddiq
Batters: Z Abbas, U Salahuddin, H Sohail
All-rounders: A Shafiq, H Talat (c), A Salman
Bowlers: M Ilyas, M Abbas (vc), H Ali
Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads
Poll : Who should be Team India's pick for the Semi-Finals against England?
Dinesh Karthik
Rishabh Pant
730 votes