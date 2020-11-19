SOP vs SIN Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Match - November 20th, 2020

With two wins from three games, Southern Punjab have dominated the tournament and, as a result, are sitting on top of the Quaid-e-Azam points table. They won their first two games in the tournament before suffering a loss to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, they will take heart from Mohammad Abbas' return to form in the previous match, with the pacer picking up an important five-wicket haul.

Sindh, on the other side of the fence, are coming into this the game on the back of a huge 128-run defeat against Northern in their previous match. They have accumulated 36 points so far and are sitting in fourth spot. The top order has lacked consistency thus far, a major concern they will look to address going forward.

Squads to choose from

Southern Punjab

Shan Masood (C), Zeeshan Ashraf (WK), Hussain Talat, Saif Badar, Agha Salman, Imran Rafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Abbas, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Irfan, Maqbool Ahmed, Dilbar Hussain, Umar Khan

Sindh

Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Saud Shakeel, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C)(WK), Mohammad Hasnain, Sohail Khan, Ashiq Ali, Tabish Khan, Mohammad Asghar, Ghaulam Mudassar, Mir Hamza, Omar Yousuf, Saad Ali, Azizullah.

SOP v SIN Predicted Playing 11

Southern Punjab

Shan Masood (C), Zeeshan Ashraf (WK), Hussain Talat, Saif Badar, Agha Salman, Imran Rafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Abbas, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Irfan.

Sindh

Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Saud Shakeel, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C)(WK), Mohammad Hasnain, Sohail Khan, Ashiq Ali, Tabish Khan, Mohammad Asghar.

Match Details

Match: Southern Punjab vs Sindh

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Date and Time: 20th November, 2020, 10:30 AM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Stadium in Karachi appears to be batting friendly. The pitch looks dry and seems to be on the slower side, which makes it easier to score big runs on this track. However, it can also provide assistance to fast bowlers at the start as well. The team winning the toss would like to bowl first.

SOP vs SIN Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

SOP vs SIN Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Zeeshan Ashraf, Shan Masood, Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Fawad Alam, Hussain Talat, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Abbas, Bilawal Bhatti, Ashiq Ali

Captain: Saud Shakeel, Vice-Captain: Shan Masood

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood, Asad Shafiq, Sharjeel Khan, Saud Shakeel, Hussain Talat, Fawad Alam, Aamer Yamin, Bilawal Bhatti, Sohail Khan, Tabish Khan

Captain: Fawad Alam, Vice-Captain: Hussain Talat