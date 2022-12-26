SOP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Pakistan One Day Cup, Match 26

Southern Punjab will lock horns with Sindh in the 26th match (SOP vs SIN) of the Pakistan One Day Cup at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex in Karachi on December 27. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about SOP vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Southern Punjab have won two of their eight matches and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 36 runs. Sindh, on the other hand, have won four of their eight matches and are third in the points table. They won their last game against Northern by five wickets.

SOP vs SIN Match Details

The 26th match of Pakistan One Day Cup will be played at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex in Karachi on December 27. The match is set to take place at 10:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SOP vs SIN, Pakistan One Day Cup, Match 26

Date and Time: 27th December 2022, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi

SOP vs SIN Pitch Report

The track at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex is a batting-friendly one, where the batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, bowlers will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to control the flow of runs. The last three of the five matches played here have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 5 Matches (Pakistan One Day Cup)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 263

Average second innings score: 248

SOP vs SIN Form Guide (Pakistan One Day Cup)

SOP: L-L-W-L-L

SIN: W-L-W-L-W

SOP vs SIN probable playing 11s for today’s match

SOP Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SOP Probable Playing 11

Zain Abbas, Usman Salahuddin, Zeeshan Ashraf, Sharoon Siraj, Gulraiz Sadaf, Aarafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran, Hassan Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Ilyas, Tahir Hussain

SIN Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SIN Probable Playing 11

Saim Ayub, Sharjeel Khan, Omair Yousuf, Saad Khan, Faraz Ali, Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Saifullah Bangash, Mohammad Hasnain, Asif Mehmood, Sohail Khan

SOP vs SIN Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Saifullah Bangash (7 matches, 97 runs, Strike Rate: 67.36)

Bangash has a safe pair of gloves behind the stumps and has scored 97 runs in seven matches with the bat. He could be a decent pick for wicket-keeping roles.

Top Batter Pick

Usman Salahuddin (6 matches, 287 runs, Strike Rate: 66.90)

Salahuddin has been phenomenal with the bat in this tournament, smashing 287 runs in six matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hassan Khan (7 matches, 130 runs, and 11 wickets, Strike Rate: 54.62 and Economy Rate: 3.86)

Hassan is a genuine match-winner who will be looking to contribute with both the bat and ball on Tuesday. He has managed to pick up 11 wickets while scoring 130 runs in seven matches.

Top Bowler Pick

Hasan Ali (6 matches, 134 runs, and 5 wickets, Strike Rate: 142.55 and Economy Rate: 4.98)

Ali is placed under the bowler’s section but has been a force to reckon with the bat too. He has smashed 134 runs while picking up five wickets in six games.

SOP vs SIN match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Danish Aziz

Aziz has been a phenomenal player with his capabilities to perform from both ends. He has scored 275 runs and also picked up eight wickets in seven matches.

Hassan Khan

Hassan has picked up 11 wickets while scoring 130 runs in seven matches. He is looking to be in great touch to lead your fantasy team.

5 Must-pick players with stats for SOP vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Saifullah Bangash - 97 runs in 7 matches

Usman Salahuddin - 287 runs in 6 matches

Hassan Khan - 130 runs and 11 wickets in 7 matches

Hasan Ali - 134 runs and 5 wickets in six matches

Danish Aziz - 275 runs and 8 wickets in 7 matches

SOP vs SIN match expert tips

Hassan Khan could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

SOP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 26, Head-to-Head League

SOP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction - Pakistan One Day Cup

Wicketkeeper: Saifullah Bangash

Batters: Usman Salahuddin, Sharoon Siraj, Sharjeel Khan, Saad Khan

All-rounders: Hassan Khan, Saim Ayub, Danish Aziz

Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Mohammad Ilyas, Shahnawaz Dahani

SOP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 26, Grand League

SOP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction - Pakistan One Day Cup

Wicketkeeper: Zeeshan Ashraf

Batters: Sharoon Siraj, Sharjeel Khan, Zain Abbas

All-rounders: Hassan Khan, Saim Ayub, Danish Aziz, Aarafat Minhas

Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mir Hamza

