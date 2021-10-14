SOS vs LJU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Croatia Matches 13 and 14

Sir Oliver Split (SOS) will take on Ljubljana (LJU) in back-to-back ECS T10 Croatia matches at the Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground in Croatia.

Sir Oliver Split has lost all four of their ECS T10 Croatia games so far and are desperately in need of a win in today's double-header. However, they come across an in-form Ljubljana side who have been in fine form over the last few days, including two big wins over Split India. With both sides eyeing a double at the expense of one another, a cracking game of cricket beckons on Thursday.

SOS vs LJU Probable Playing 11 Today

SOS XI

Nikola Davidovic (c), Jovan Reb, Josip Jukic, Sam Houghton (wk), Ornob Masum, David Skinner, Sakib Hasan, Luka Stubbs, Nikola Stanojevic, Stefan Nerandzic and Sandeep Soni

LJU XI

Waqar Khan (wk), Awais Ikram, Ayush Pandey, Shoaib Siddiqui, Om Raj, Nilesh Ujawe (c), Shahid Arshad, Ayyaz Qureshi, Tomaz Pazlar, Dinesh Malta and Aqeel Mirza

Match Details

SOS vs LJU, ECS T10 Croatia Match 13 and 14

Date and Time: 13th October 2021, 12:30 AM and 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground, Croatia

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground is a good one to bat on with there being little help on offer for the bowlers. There isn't much swing on offer for the pacers, with the batters expected to make full use of the situation in the powerplay overs. The batters will look to go big in the middle overs with the dimensions of the ground favoring them. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 100 being par at the venue.

Today’s SOS vs LJU Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sam Houghton: Sam Houghton has been in fine form with the bat with over 100 runs in four games. However, he hasn't been able to kick on after getting starts, something he will be keen on rectifying in today's games.

Batter

Ornob Masum: Similar to Houghton, Ornob Masum has also blown hot and cold and hasn't been able to convert his starts into big scores. However, he has been in fairly good touch, which makes him a good addition to your SOS vs LJU Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Shoaib Siddiqui: Shoaib Siddiqui has been the standout player for LJU with a heap of runs and wickets to his name. Given the form that he is in at the moment, Siddiqui is bound to be a popular addition in SOS vs LJU Dream11 fantasy teams.

Bowler

Jovan Reb: Although Jovan Reb has performed with the bat, his form with the ball isn't too inspiring. Batting in the top order, Reb has the ability to score big, which makes him one to watch out for in today's double-header.

Top 3 best players to pick in SOS vs LJU Dream11 prediction team

Shoaib Siddiqui (LJU) - 333 points

Sam Houghton (SOS) - 216 points

Nikola Davidovic (SOS) - 186 points

Important stats for SOS vs LJU Dream11 prediction team

Shoaib Siddiqui - 130 runs in 4 ECS T10 Croatia 2021 matches

Sam Houghton - 109 runs in 4 ECS T10 Croatia 2021 matches

Nikol Davidovic - 4 wickets in 4 ECS T10 Croatia 2021 matches

SOS vs LJU Dream11 Prediction Today

SOS vs LJU Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Houghton, D Skinner, O Masum, S Arshad, N Davidovic, S Siddiqui, A Pandey, A Mirza, J Reb, S Nerandzic and N Ujawe

Captain: S Siddiqui. Vice-captain: N Davidovic

SOS vs LJU Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Houghton, O Masum, S Soni, S Arshad, N Davidovic, S Siddiqui, A Pandey, A Mirza, J Reb, N Ujawe and J Jukic

Captain: N Davidovic. Vice-captain: N Ujawe

Edited by Samya Majumdar