The first T20I between South Africa and Pakistan will be played at Centurion on Saturday.Pakistan head into the series on the back of a stunning ODI series win, with Babar Azam starring with the bat. Their bowling unit also fared well as the visitors reinstated their credentials in the white-ball format. Pakistan will be looking forward to winning the T20I series as well.South Africa, despite all the injury concerns, have decent depth to counter the tourists. Led by Heinrich Klaasen, the Proteas will want to prove a point or two at the expense of Pakistan as the build-up to the T20 World Cup continues. With both teams looking to land the first blow in the series, we should be in for an exciting clash on Saturday.Squads to choose fromSouth AfricaTemba Bavuma (c), Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Sisanda Magala, Wihan Lubbe, Lizaad Williams, George Linde, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verrynne, Beuran Hendricks, Pite van Biljon, Migael Pretorius, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Reeza Hendricks and Bjorn FortuinPakistanBabar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.Predicted Playing XIsSouth AfricaJanneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Wihan Lubbe, Heinrich Klaasen (c), Kyle Verrynne (wk), George Linde, Migael Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks and Lutho SipamlaPakistanBabar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Usman QadirMatch DetailsMatch: South Africa vs Pakistan, 1st T20IDate & Time: 10th April 2021, at 6:00 PM ISTVenue: The Wanderers Stadium, JohannesburgPitch ReportA good batting track will be on offer at the Wanderers, with the bowlers expected to get some help off the surface. While the ball should come onto the bat fairly well, the batsmen will need to be wary of movement off the surface. The spinners should also come into play as the game progresses, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase under the lights, with 160-170 being par at the venue.South Africa vs Pakistan Dream11 Fantasy SuggestionsSA vs PAK 1st T20I Dream11 TipsFantasy Suggestion #1: Heinrich Klaasen, Mohd Rizwan, Aiden Markram, Babar Azam, Janneman Malan, Mohd Hafeez, George Linde, Tabraiz Shamsi, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Migael PretoriusCaptain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Heinrich KlaasenFantasy Suggestion #2: Heinrich Klaasen, Haider Ali, Janneman Malan, Babar Azam, Wihan Lubbe, Mohd Hafeez, George Linde, Tabraiz Shamsi, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Lutho SipamlaCaptain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Dwaine Pretorius