South Africa vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 2nd ODI - April 4th, 2021

The second ODI between Pakistan and South Africa is all set to take place at the Wanderers on Sunday.

Pakistan edged the hosts in a cliffhanger earlier in the week courtesy of a sensational Babar Azam ton. Although they did complicate things in the end, Pakistan would be pleased with the result. Incidentally, they are on the verge of a series win over the Proteas heading into this game. They will need their bowlers, especially Shaheen Afridi, to come up to the fore if they were to clinch a historic series win.

However, South Africa did give a good account of themselves, with Anrich Nortje picking four wickets in the middle overs. But there's still some room for improvement, with a lot riding on the shoulders of Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma in the top order.

Although both teams look evenly matched on paper, Pakistan might have the upper hand given the momentum they carry over to Johannesburg. Nevertheless, an entertaining game of cricket beckons, with both teams eyeing a crucial win at the Wanderers on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (c), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, JJ Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Wiaan Mulder, Lizaad Williams, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verrynne, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla and Daryn Dupavillon

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.

Predicted Playing XIs

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (WK), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabriaz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi

Pakistan

Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Danish Aziz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf

Match Details

Match: South Africa vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI

Date & Time: 4th April 2021, at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: The Wanderers, Johannesburg

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wanderers should play similar to the one in Centurion with loads of runs on offer for the batsmen. There should be extra bounce available for the bowlers to make use of, making for an even contest between bat and ball. Wickets in hand will be the key for either side, with 270 being a par total at this venue. Upon winning the toss, both teams will ideally look to bat first, although the conditions shouldn't change much during the game.

South Africa vs Pakistan Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SA vs PAK 2nd ODI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Babar Azam, Rassie van der Dussen, Fakhar Zaman, Andile Phehlukwayo, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Shaheen Afridi

Captain: Quinton de Kock, Vice-Captain: Kagiso Rabada

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Temba Bavuma, Fakhar Zaman, Andile Phehlukwayo, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Shaheen Afridi

Captain: Quinton de Kock, Vice-Captain: Mohammad Rizwan