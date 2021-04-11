South Africa vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 2nd T20 - April 12th, 2021

The second T20I between Pakistan and South Africa takes place in Johannesburg on Monday.

Despite a bunch of personnel concerns, a weakened South African side impressed one and all in the opening encounter. Riding on the batting exploits of Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen, South Africa came close to toppling the former ICC T20 World Cup champions. But it wasn't meant to be as their inexperience on the bowling front cost them the game in the final moments. However, the Proteas are well and truly capable of leveling the series, and with the likes of Jenneman Malan and Tabraiz Shamsi looking in good form, South Africa will fancy their chances.

Pakistan, who were made to work hard in the first game, will be looking to seal another series win over the Proteas. If not for a stunning knock from Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan would have definitely rued their missed opportunities with the ball. All eyes will be on the star trio of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali as the visitors look to out-bowl South Africa in what should be a cracking game of cricket in Johannesburg come Monday.

Squads to choose from

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (c), Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Sisanda Magala, Wihan Lubbe, Lizaad Williams, George Linde, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verrynne, Beuran Hendricks, Pite van Biljon, Migael Pretorius, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Reeza Hendricks and Bjorn Fortuin

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.

Predicted Playing XIs

South Africa

Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Wihan Lubbe, Heinrich Klaasen (c&wk), Pite van Biljon, George Linde, Migael Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks and Lizaad Williams

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Usman Qadir

Match Details

Match: South Africa vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I

Date & Time: 12th April 2021, at 6:00 PM IST

Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, a high-scoring match is on the cards, with there being little help on offer for the bowlers. Although the ball should swing around in the early stages, the dimensions of the ground do not help the bowlers. The pitch should get better under lights, which will lure either side into chasing upon winning the toss. 170-180 should be a good total at the venue, with wickets in hand being key.

South Africa vs Pakistan Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SA vs PAK 2nd T20I Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Klaasen, B Azam, F Zaman, J Malan, M Nawaz, P van Biljon, A Phehlukwayo, S Afridi, L Williams, H Ali and H Rauf

Captain: B Azam. Vice-captain: S Afridi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Klaasen, B Azam, H Ali, J Malan, M Nawaz, G Linde, A Phehlukwayo, S Afridi, T Shamsi, H Ali and H Rauf

Captain: B Azam. Vice-captain: J Malan