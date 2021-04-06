South Africa vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 3rd ODI - April 7th, 2021

The third and final ODI between South Africa and Pakistan will be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

Although the series is evenly poised, Pakistan should be the happier of the two sides heading into the final fixture. They are on the cusp of sealing a historic series win, with the likes of Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman firing on all cylinders. Although their bowling unit has looked a touch undercooked for the occasion, Pakistan have given a good account of themselves in the series so far.

South Africa, the hosts, will be without Quinton de Kock and David Miller for the third ODI. Their star trio of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Lungi Ngidi have also departed for the IPL, thereby denting their prospects of a series win. However, the Proteas have a couple of talented youngsters in Lutho Sipamla and Kyle Verrynne to fill the void. All in all, both teams should go all-out for the series win with another cracking game of cricket in store at SuperSport Park.

Squads to choose from

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (c), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, JJ Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Wiaan Mulder, Lizaad Williams, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verrynne, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla and Daryn Dupavillon

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.

Predicted Playing XIs

South Africa

Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verrynne (WK), Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabriaz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla and Junior Dala

Pakistan

Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali/Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf

Match Details

Match: South Africa vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI

Date & Time: 7th April 2021, at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game in Centurion, the pitch is a good one to bat on with some help available for the pacers as well. Although there isn't much turn on offer, the spinners should ideally have a say in the game. Extra bounce will be key for the bowlers, despite the batsmen enjoying the ball coming onto the bat. Both teams will want to chase upon winning the toss, with 280-290 being par at this venue.

South Africa vs Pakistan Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Klaasen, B Azam, R van der Dussen, A Markram, F Zaman, A Phehlukwayo, F Ashraf, T Shamsi, J Dala, S Afridi and H Rauf

Captain: B Azam. Vice-captain: S Afridi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Klaasen, B Azam, T Bavuma, A Markram, I ul Haq, A Phehlukwayo, F Ashraf, L Sipamla, J Dala, S Afridi and H Rauf

Captain: S Afridi. Vice-captain: A Markram