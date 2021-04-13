South Africa vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 3rd T20 - April 14th, 2021

The third T20I between Pakistan and South Africa takes place in Centurion on Wednesday.

South Africa stormed back to level the series earlier in the week, courtesy of a complete performance. While George Linde set up the Proteas with the ball, Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen finished the job with the bat. South Africa will be eager to maintain their winning momentum on Saturday, but it's easier said than done.

For Pakistan, there's a lot of room for improvement in both departments. While Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have scored some runs in previous games, their bowling attack needs to come up with the goods in the upcoming T20I. All eyes will be on Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali, who have been in fine form this series.

Although South Africa have the momentum heading into the fixture, Pakistan are the clear favorites, given their superior depth and experience. However, if the second T20I was any indication of things to come, we should be in for a cracking game of cricket in Centurion on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (c), Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Sisanda Magala, Wihan Lubbe, Lizaad Williams, George Linde, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verrynne, Beuran Hendricks, Pite van Biljon, Migael Pretorius, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Reeza Hendricks and Bjorn Fortuin

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.

Predicted Playing XIs

South Africa

Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Wihan Lubbe, Heinrich Klaasen (c&wk), Pite van Biljon, George Linde, Migael Pretorius/Sisanda Magala, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks and Lizaad Williams

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Usman Qadir

Match Details

Match: South Africa vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I

Date & Time: 14th April 2021, at 6:00 PM IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Pitch Report

The pitch in Centurion is a good one to bat on as there isn't much help on offer for the bowlers in terms of movement off the surface. However, extra bounce could come into play early in the innings. Although dew is also likely to play a role, the conditions shouldn't change too much across both innings. 170-180 should be a good total, with both sides likely to prefer chasing at the venue.

South Africa vs Pakistan Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SA vs PAK 3rd T20I Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Heinrich Klaasen, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Janneman Malan, Mohd Hafeez, George Linde, Mohammad Nawaz, Lizaad Williams, Tabriaz Shamsi, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Janneman Malan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Janneman Malan, Mohd Hafeez, George Linde, Wihan Lubbe, Lizaad Williams, Tabriaz Shamsi, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi

Captain: Janneman Malan. Vice-captain: Mohammad Hafeez