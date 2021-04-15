South Africa vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 4th T20 - April 16th, 2021

The fourth and final T20I between South Africa and Pakistan will be played at the SuperSport in Centurion on Friday.

Despite all their personnel concerns, South Africa have been impressive, with Aiden Markram starring with the bat at the top of the order. Although their inexperienced bowling attack has also shone in patches, there is some room for improvement on that front. Nevertheless, the Proteas will be seeking a series-leveling win on Friday.

Pakistan chased down a mammoth total in the previous game, courtesy of Babar Azam's sublime ton. With Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman in good nick as well, Pakistan will ideally look to win the series outright. However, their bowling attack will need to fare better, with Shaheen Afridi being one to watch out for.

Although both teams look evenly matched on paper, Pakistan hold the edge ahead of the series-deciding fixture.

Squads to choose from

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (c), Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Sisanda Magala, Wihan Lubbe, Lizaad Williams, George Linde, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verrynne, Beuran Hendricks, Pite van Biljon, Migael Pretorius, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Reeza Hendricks and Bjorn Fortuin

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.

Predicted Playing XIs

South Africa

Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (c&wk), Pite van Biljon, George Linde, Migael Pretorius/Sisanda Magala, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks and Lizaad Williams

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Match Details

Match: South Africa vs Pakistan, 4th T20I

Date & Time: 16th April 2021, at 6:00 PM IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch favors the batsmen, with Pakistan chasing down a 200+ score with relative ease. Although no movement is available off the surface, a hint of extra bounce troubled the batters on a few occasions. The spinners will need to vary their lines and lengths accordingly, with there being no turn on offer. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, given the batting-friendly conditions. Although 180 is par at the venue, both teams are well and truly capable of breaching even the 200-run mark.

South Africa vs Pakistan Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Cricket Tips for the fourth T20I between South Africa and Pakistan

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Klaasen, B Azam, F Zaman, P van Biljon, R van der Dussen, G Linde, F Ashraf, L Williams, H Ali, B Hendricks and S Afridi

Captain: B Azam. Vice-captain: H Klaasen

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Rizwan, B Azam, F Zaman, J Malan, R van der Dussen, G Linde, F Ashraf, L Williams, H Ali, T Shamsi and H Rauf

Captain: F Zaman. Vice-captain: R van der Dussen