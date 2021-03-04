SAU vs NSW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Sheffield Shield 2020-21 Match - Mar 06, 2021

The 16th match of the Sheffield Shield 2020-21 will see South Australia take on New South Wales at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday. The two teams have had contrasting campaigns so far and are at the opposite ends of the table.

New South Wales won two of their first three Sheffield Shield 2020-21 games, while the other match ended in a draw. However, that was back in October-November last year. Once the tournament resumed last month, they have blown hot and cold. New South Wales lost to Victoria before dominating the reverse fixture, which ended in a draw. The Peter Nevill-led side will be eager to return to winning ways soon.

South Australia, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the points table. They have played five Sheffield Shield 2020-21 games so far, drawing three and losing two. South Australia, whose batting has struggled for the majority of the tournament, will be itching to record their first win.

Squads to choose from

South Australia: Travis Head (c), Alex Carey, Wes Agar, David Grant, Henry Hunt, Jake Lehmann, Joe Medew-Ewen, Harry Nielsen, Chadd Sayers, Liam Scott, Jake Weatherald, Daniel Worrall

New South Wales: Peter Nevill (c), Sean Abbott, Harry Conway, Trent Copeland, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Mick Larkin, Nathan Lyon, Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Solway, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Predicted Playing XIs

South Australia: Henry Hunt, Jake Weatherald, Liam Scott, Travis Head (c), Alex Carey (wk), Harry Nielsen, Jake Lehmann, Chadd Sayers, Daniel Worrall, David Grant, Wes Agar

New South Wales: Daniel Hughes, David Warner, Nick Larkin, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques, Peter Nevill (c & wk), Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott, Trent Copeland/Harry Conway, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Match Details

Match: South Australia vs New South Wales

Date: March 6th 2021, 5 AM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

The track at the Adelaide Oval is likely to assist both bowlers and batsmen. While pacers can get some movement and assistance from the pitch, the bounce might help batters play shots on the up. Spinners may come into play as the Sheffield Shield 2020-21 game progresses.

Sheffield Shield 2020-21 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SAU vs NSW)

Dream11 Team for South Australia vs New South Wales - Sheffield Shield 2020-21.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Nevill, Alex Carey, David Warner, Harry Hunt, Jake Lehmann, Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Chadd Sayers

Captain: Moises Henriques. Vice-captain: Alex Carey

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Carey, Nick Larkin, Kurtis Patterson, David Warner, Jake Weatherald, Moises Henriques, Travis Head, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Wes Agar, Chadd Sayers

Captain: Travis Head. Vice-captain: David Warner