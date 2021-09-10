SES vs LIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women’s ODD Match 

The South East Stars will take on the Lightning in a English Women’s ODD fixture at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham on Friday.

The South East Stars have two wins and as many losses and are currently fifth in the English Women’s ODD Match points table. The Lightning are placed just above the South East Stars in the standings with two wins and two losses. Both teams have nine points each, including one bonus point.

SES vs LIG Probable Playing 11 Today

South East Stars: Bryony Smith (c), Alice Davidson-Richards, Chloe Brewer, Kirstie White, Alice Capsey, Emma Jones, Aylish Cranstone, Grace Gibbs, Phoebe Franklin, Kira Chathli (wk), Danielle Gregory

Lightning: Sarah Bryce (wk), Michaela Kirk, Kathryn Bryce (c), Abigail Freeborn, Lucy Higham, Sonia Odedra, Teresa Graves, Shachi Pai, Yvonne Graves, Kirstie Gordon, Sophie Munro

Match Details

SES vs LIG, English Women’s ODD

Date and Time: September 10th 2021, 3 PM IST

Venue: Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham

Pitch Report

Only one English Women’s ODD game has been played at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham. The South East Stars were bowled out for just 137 runs in that encounter despite the venue offering decent batting pitches. But the pacers are expected to find some movement with the new ball as well.

Today’s SES vs LIG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Abigail Freeborn – Freeborn has chipped in nicely with the bat, scoring 73 runs in the English Women’s ODD.

Batsmen

Kirstie White – The South East Stars middle-order batter has scored 104 runs, including one fifty, at an average of 34.66.

Yvonne Graves – Yvonne Graves has chipped in with 41 runs in two innings. On the bowling front, she has picked up two wickets.

All-rounders

Bryony Smith – The South East Stars skipper has had a massive impact in the English Women’s ODD, amassing 152 runs and taking seven wickets.

Teresa Graves – The 22-year-old seam-bowling all-rounder has mustered 82 runs in four innings. She has also picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 3.82.

Bowlers

Kirstie Gordon – Gordon is the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the English Women’s ODD, claiming nine scalps at an economy rate of 2.75.

Grace Gibbs – Gibbs has scored 61 runs in three innings in addition to taking four wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in SES vs LIG Dream11 Prediction Team

Bryony Smith (SES): 413 points

Kirstie Gordon (LIG): 390 points

Teresa Graves (LIG): 374 points

Kathryn Bryce (LIG): 343 points

Alice Davidson-Richards (SES): 226 points

Important stats for SES vs LIG Dream11 Prediction Team

Bryony Smith: 152 runs & 7 wickets; SR – 96.20 & ER – 4.38

Alice Davidson-Richards: 159 runs & 0 wickets; SR – 73.95 & ER – 6.93

Teresa Graves: 82 runs & 9 wickets; SR – 71.92 & ER – 3.82

Kirstie Gordon: 9 wickets; ER – 2.75

SES vs LIG Dream11 Prediction (English Women’s ODD)

Dream11 Team for South East Stars vs Lightning - English Women’s ODD 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abigail Freeborn, Aylish Cranstone, Kirstie White, Yvonne Graves, Kathryn Bryce, Bryony Smith, Teresa Graves, Alice Davidson-Richards, Grace Gibbs, Kirstie Gordon, Sophie Munro

Captain: Bryony Smith. Vice-captain: Teresa Graves

Dream11 Team for South East Stars vs Lightning - English Women’s ODD 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarah Bryce, Aylish Cranstone, Kirstie White, Michaela Kirk, Kathryn Bryce, Bryony Smith, Teresa Graves, Alice Capsey, Sonia Odedra, Grace Gibbs, Kirstie Gordon

Captain: Bryony Smith. Vice-captain: Kathryn Bryce

Edited by Samya Majumdar