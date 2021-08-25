SES vs LIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s Regional T20 Match 

The South East Stars will take on the Lightning in a Group A Women’s Regional T20 fixture at Woodbridge Road in Guildford on Wednesday.

The South East Stars started their Women’s Regional T20 campaign with a couple of wins over the Lightning and Central Sparks before losing to the Southern Vipers. They are second in the Group A points table. Meanwhile, the Lightning have lost all three games and that too by pretty big margins.

SES vs LIG Probable Playing 11 Today

South East Stars: Bryony Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Capsey, Phoebe Franklin, Grace Gibbs, Kira Chathli (wk), Emma Jones, Tash Farrant (c), Alexa Stonehouse, Kalea Moore, Danielle Gregory

Lightning: Sarah Bryce (wk), Bethany Harmer, Kathryn Bryce (c), Abigail Freeborn, Sonia Odedra, Teresa Graves, Lucy Higham, Michaela Kirk, Shachi Pai, Kirstie Gordon, Sophie Munro

Match Details

SES vs LIG, Women’s Regional T20

Date and Time: August 25th 2021, 7 PM IST

Venue: Woodbridge Road, Guildford

Pitch Report

The track at Woodbridge Road in Guildford is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, while the pacers might find some movement with the new ball, there could be some turn available for the spinners as well. An all-round track is likely to be in store for today's Women’s Regional T20 game.

Today’s SES vs LIG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kira Chathli – The 22-year-old wicketkeeper has chipped in nicely with the bat, scoring 39 runs in two innings.

Batters

Phoebe Franklin – Franklin has had solid starts in the Women’s Regional T20. She has amassed 74 runs at a strike-rate of 113.84.

Bethany Harmer – Harmer has the knack of getting substantial scores. She scored 34 in the first game and can be backed to come good today.

All-rounders

Bryony Smith – The off-spinning all-rounder has returned with eight wickets at an economy rate of 5.08. On the batting front, she has scored 51 runs while striking at 141.66.

Kathryn Bryce – The Scotland all-rounder has taken five wickets at and average of 10.20. She can be more than effective with the bat as well.

Bowlers

Sophie Munro – Munro has been consistent with the ball, picking up three wickets in the Women’s Regional T20.

Tash Farrant – The left-arm seamer finished as the leading wicket-taker in The Hundred Women, claiming 18 scalps from nine innings.

Top 5 best players to pick in SES vs LIG Dream11 Prediction Team

Bryony Smith (SES): 336 points

Kathryn Bryce (LIG): 201 points

Alice Capsey (SES): 187 points

Sophie Munro (LIG): 165 points

Phoebe Franklin (SES): 117 points

Important stats for SES vs LIG Dream11 Prediction Team

Bryony Smith: 51 runs & 8 wickets; SR – 141.66 & ER – 5.08

Alice Capsey: 64 runs & 3 wickets; SR – 116.36 & ER – 4.75

Kathryn Bryce: 29 runs & 5 wickets; SR – 64.44 & ER – 5.10

Sophie Munro: 3 wickets; ER – 5.90

SES vs LIG Dream 11 Prediction (Women’s Regional T20)

Dream11 Team for South East Stars vs Lightning - Women’s Regional T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kira Chathli, Phoebe Franklin, Bethany Harmer, Michaela Kirk, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Bryony Smith, Kathryn Bryce, Tash Farrant, Sophie Munro, Kirstie Gordon

Captain: Bryony Smith. Vice-captain: Alice Capsey

Dream11 Team for South East Stars vs Lightning - Women’s Regional T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kira Chathli, Sarah Bryce, Phoebe Franklin, Bethany Harmer, Shachi Pai, Alice Capsey, Bryony Smith, Kathryn Bryce, Kalea Moore, Tash Farrant, Sophie Munro

Captain: Bryony Smith. Vice-captain: Kathryn Bryce

Edited by Samya Majumdar